Maryland Emancipation Day recalled by Catholic bishops: ‘No person should ever be subjected to dehumanization’

The Catholic bishops of Maryland commemorated the 160th anniversary of Maryland Emancipation Day, affirming the dignity of every human person and noting that slavery was dehumanizing, reducing human beings to mere property.

“At the heart of our Catholic faith is the belief that each person is made in the image and likeness of God,” the bishops said in a statement released Oct. 31 by the Maryland Catholic Conference.

“Slavery, in any form, is an affront to this divine image, reducing human beings to mere property and denying them their God-given freedom. The abolition of slavery in Maryland was a step toward restoring the fundamental truth that no person should ever be subjected to dehumanization.”

The Maryland Catholic Conference comprises the bishops and dioceses in Maryland – the archdioceses of Baltimore and Washington, and the Diocese of Wilmington, Del. The statement was signed by Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori; Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington; Bishop William Koenig of Wilmington; and their auxiliary bishops, Bishops Bruce A. Lewandowski, C.Ss.R., and Adam J. Parker of Baltimore; and Bishops Roy Campbell, Juan Esposito and Evelio Menjivar of Washington.

The statement marks the Nov. 1, 1864, effective date of a new state Constitution that officially abolished slavery within the state, thus ending 200 years of slavery in the colony or state.

“This day, when all those still held in bondage were finally set free, is a profound reminder of the dignity of every human person, a dignity that the Catholic Church upholds as sacred and inviolable,” the statement said.

“As we reflect on the significance of this anniversary, we recognize that the work of justice is never complete,” the bishops said. “The end of slavery was a monumental victory, but it also reminds us that freedom must be protected, matured and expanded to ensure justice for all.”

The statement noted that slavery had torn apart families and that its abolition restored the dignity of individuals and the sanctity of family life. “Families that had been torn apart, sold and scattered could now hope to rebuild and thrive, standing as a testament to the power of human resilience and the grace of God.”

The bishops said in commemorating the anniversary of emancipation in the state, they acknowledged “the enduring legacy of slavery and racism that continues to affect society. This day is not only a time to look back with gratitude for the progress made, but also a time to look forward, recommitting ourselves to the work of healing, reconciliation and justice.”

In a January 2019 pastoral reflection, “The Journey to Racial Justice – Repentance, Healing and Action,” Archbishop Lori noted that previously published research showed that four of the first Roman Catholic bishops in Maryland had possessed enslaved persons. “When the State of Maryland was in its infancy, Catholics, including both clergy and laity, allowed the mantle of the society in which they lived to supersede the fundamental tenet of their faith: all of us are children of God, all are redeemed by Christ,” he said in the reflection.

His reflection added, “While Maryland is recognized as the cradle of Catholicism in this country, it was also one of the first regions where slavery was introduced. Thus, the inception of the Catholic Church here in Maryland, like so many other institutions that trace their roots to the founding of our country, was squarely ensconced in a society mired in racial injustice. No credible treatment of the history of the establishment of the Catholic Church in the United States can be told without also acknowledging the reality of the early church’s direct involvement in slavery.”

In their 2024 statement about Maryland Emancipation Day, the bishops said, “As Catholics, we are called to be active participants in the promotion of justice, standing against all forms of oppression and advocating for the rights and dignity of all. This day reminds us that freedom is a gift from God that must be extended to everyone without exception.”

The statement also referred to St. Peter Claver, the patron of African missions and interracial justice, due to his work with those enslaved in Colombia, noting that “his tireless efforts to serve, comfort and minister to those enslaved echo through time as a powerful example of the Christian call to service and solidarity.”

The statement said the anniversary is a day of thanksgiving as well as honoring those who fought for freedom and continue to work for justice. “We stand in solidarity with all who are oppressed, working for a world where the dignity of every human life is recognized and upheld,” the bishops said.

