Sister Sandra Grieco, IHM, who ministered at Saint Mark’s High School, dies at 75

Sister Sandra Grieco, a member of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary who served for nearly 20 years at Saint Mark’s High School, died Oct. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. She was 75.

A native of Lock Haven, Pa., Sister Sandra entered the IHM congregation in 1971, with her final profession of vows in 1977. She had a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s in secondary counseling, both from Marywood College.

Her ministry in education took her to various dioceses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where she was a physical education teacher and guidance counselor in high school, as well as a counselor and academic adviser at Neumann College in Aston, Pa., from 1994-2001.

She arrived at Saint Mark’s in 2003 as the school nurse’s assistant, a post she held until 2009. For the next two years, Sister Sandra was registrar and studies office clerk, and from 2011-21 she was a pastoral associate at the school.

She returned to Scranton in 2021.

A viewing will be held Nov. 3 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Residence, 1510 University Ave., Dunmore, Pa. A prayer service will take place at 4:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial is set for Nov. 4 at 11 a.m., also at the residence. Burial will follow at St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Moscow, Pa.

Contributions in Sister Sandra’s memory can be made to the Sisters of IHM Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.