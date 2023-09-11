Memorial for ‘Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children’ held at Holy Cross, Holy Child, Gate of Heaven: Photo gallery

Memorial for ‘Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children’ held at Holy Cross,...

More than three dozen people attended the “Day of Remembrance of Aborted Children” memorial service held in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Dover on Sept. 9 and another group made a similar observance at Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington.

The nationwide event is held annually on the second Saturday of September at the burial places of unborn babies and memorials dedicated to them.

Father Brennan Ferris prayed over the Dover gravesite and offered words of healing and comfort for mothers and fathers present who experienced the pain of abortion. Flowers were distributed and placed in vases by friends and family members for 10 specific babies.

Memorial services were held at five sites in Delaware, according to Donna Latteri, one of the Dover organizers.

“We entrust their souls to the mercy of God, who is not bound by his sacraments,” she said.

Father Michael Carrier, pastor, led the observance at Holy Child where the group prayed for those lost to abortion.

Another service Saturday was held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro. Father Joseph Dovari, associate pastor of St. Ann, Bethany Beach, led a group in prayer.