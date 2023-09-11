St. Elizabeth School alumni invited to ‘Alumni Week’ maroon and gold celebration Oct. 8

All alumni of St. Elizabeth School in Wilmington are invited to the Maroon and Gold Alumni Celebration as part of Alumni Week on Sunday, Oct. 8, beginning with 10 a.m. Mass. All alumni are welcome as well as those who currently have family members enrolled in St. Elizabeth School.

After Mass, there will be an alumni legacy pin blessing and ceremony, followed by a block party on Cedar Street with food, fun and activities until 3 p.m.

All events are free; however, registration for Viking wristbands for admission is required. To register, go to https://www.steschools.org/alumni/alumni-events.

“Your legacy is very important to the history of St. Elizabeth. We want to honor and celebrate the gift that you and your family have been and continue to be for this innovative Catholic school set high on the hill of Cedar Street,” said Shirley Bounds, former principal of St. Elizabeth High School.

St. Elizabeth’s is located at 809 S. Broom St., Wilmington. For more information, call the alumni office at (302) 225-8660.