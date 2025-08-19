New look for St. Edmond’s Academy positions school for growth: ‘Now the building is matching that goal’

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — The younger students at Saint Edmond’s Academy in north Wilmington will recognize their classrooms when they return Sept. 2, albeit with significant changes.

The lower form — the school’s term for groupings of grades — has been undergoing a facelift over the summer, the most major renovations since the current Saint Edmond’s building was opened in 1963. The carpet is gone from the hallway, and the classrooms have new windows, flooring and furniture. A new heating and air-conditioning system is in place as well.

Traditional desks are giving way to more flexible arrangements, where tables and chairs can be adjusted according to what works best for a certain situation.

“We talk about learning environments and what that does for students, especially boys, and having that flex space and comfort,” said Juliana McClellan, the director of admissions. “A place where you feel like you can take a risk is important. Being able to show that to our youngest guys, I think, shows that we’re really trying to build this place up even more than it already is.”

Saint Edmond’s also has a new research center for the upper form, a room that looks more like a traditional library. Students will be able to use actual books in addition to their tablets. Boys in all grades will be able to use the new wrestling room as the school brings that sport back, and there is a new podcasting studio.

McClellan said the renovations are a way to “rejuvenate” the campus, inside and out.

“We’re trying to build in all areas of the building. Working with a 25-acre campus, we use our space well to give our boys that option of not being stuck in a chair all day long. Having common space areas, using our courtyards, being outside. On those nice days, you’re always going to see kids our using all the space.”

Veronica Vasko, a Spanish teacher and Saint Edmond’s social media coordinator, said there is always talk about what boys need in their education.

“Now the building is matching that goal,” she said. “That idea of having them moving and educating boys’ specific needs.”

Outside, two large stone walls have been erected along Veale Road identifying the property.

Enrollment has increased over the past few years, McClellan said. She has heard on tours that families don’t know Saint Edmond’s is there despite it having been at the location for six decades.

Another addition is an outdoor stone plaza with benches for student space. The plaza helps memorialize a gift from the family of Rocco Abessinio, headmaster Domenic Maiorano said.

There are approximately 45 new families at the school in 2025-26, McClellan said, which is about average. Vasko said referrals from current families is the biggest factor in getting boys to attend.

“Definitely, word of mouth is the best. When families come for tours, they go talk to their friends. We have tons of people that are switching from everywhere because their friends or family are here,” she said.