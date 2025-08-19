Our Sunday Visitor publications change; longstanding print periodicals will no longer be available

Longtime Catholic publisher Our Sunday Visitor Inc. (OSV), the parent company of OSV News, has announced it will sunset almost all of its periodical operations by December.

OSV News, launched in 2023 as the successor of Catholic News Service’s U.S.-based operations, will continue to operate as part of OSV’s “strategic shift” in its mission.

OSV will also continue to publish the English edition of “L’Osservatore Romano,” the Vatican’s newspaper.

In an Aug. 14 press release, OSV said the move was “part of a strategic shift in response to changing readership patterns and the rapidly evolving media landscape.”

Among the discontinued publications are OSV Kids, The Priest, The Deacon and Our Sunday Visitor magazine.

Our Sunday Visitor magazine, a monthly lifestyle magazine that had replaced OSV’s longtime weekly newspaper in 2024, will offer its final issue in October.

OSV Kids will conclude with the September issue. The December issue of The Priest will be that periodical’s last. The Deacon is ending its run as an OSV publication with its November/December issue.

“These publications have been an integral part of OSV’s mission for more than a century,” Kyle Hamilton, CEO of OSV, said in a statement.

“As we look to the future of OSV, Archbishop John Francis Noll’s vision to serve the Church through faithful, relevant, and accessible Catholic content continues,” said Hamilton. “Today, that mission is being refocused and redirected into OSV News, our book publishing, curriculum products, parish resources, and other initiatives that champion the Catholic Church for the glory of God and the salvation of souls in a rapidly changing world.”

OSV was founded in 1912 by then-Father John Francis Noll, an Indiana priest who early in his ministry felt a call to expand evangelization efforts among Catholic faithful and non-Catholics alike through Catholic publications.

The success of Father Noll’s catechetical pamphlets eventually led him to found a monthly magazine and then the national weekly Our Sunday Visitor, which later counted a circulation of almost a million. Until his death in 1956, Archbishop Noll (who was made an honorary archbishop while bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne, Indiana) continued his pioneering efforts in the use of mass media to promote the Catholic faith.

OSV publisher Scott P. Richert echoed Hamilton’s perspective.

“With today’s announcement, the flagship publication for which OSV was named has come to an end, but the legacy of Our Sunday Visitor and the other three publications — the legacy of Archbishop Noll and of all of those who have worked tirelessly to create them — will spread its ripples down through the ages,” Richert said. “In this new era, OSV and its many collaborators will continue to serve the Church in new and innovative ways in order to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the world.”