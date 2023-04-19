Parishes in Diocese of Wilmington set for season of festivals, entertainment, food and fun

Carnival season kicks off on May 1 when St. Helena Parish in Bellefonte opens the midway and starts pouring the funnel cake batter. It is one of a handful of parishes that will host some sort of event this spring and summer.

Admission to St. Helena’s is $5 per night for anyone over the age of 12, although a weekly admission pass is $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Mega-passes for rides (as well as admission) are also available after Masses and at the rectory during the week from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Food will be available nightly, and the parish is inviting people to donate books for the book nook. Some extra steps are being taken this year “to provide a safer, more family-oriented carnival environment,” according to the parish.

Call Doug or Sue Garrett for more information, (302) 762-6568.

The carnival at St. John the Beloved will be June 5-10 from 6-10 p.m. each night. There will be a large assortment of rides, live music each evening, and a choice of food and beverage options. A 50/50 will take place each night as well.

Advance ride tickets are available after each Mass at St. John the Beloved for the two weekends ahead of the carnival. Tuesday night will be family night, when all-you-can-ride wristbands will be available to purchase. There is no admission fee to the grounds. The carnival benefits St. John the Beloved Parish and its athletic association.

The Italian Festival returns to the campus of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington on June 11 and runs for a week. The festival is open 4-10:30 p.m. on June 11 and June 17, 6-10:30 p.m. June 12-16, and 2-6 p.m. on June 18. There is a daily admission fee, but eight-day passes will be available. It will be primarily cashless, so patrons will be required to pay for most purchases with a credit card or festival gift card.

Contemporary and traditional Italian music will be available at several venues throughout the week. Returning in 2023 is entertainment in the ballad room. Bruce Anthony will perform on June 14-16, and Frank & Michelle will be there on the 17th. Various food options will be available, and the usual rides and games will be on Father Tucker Field and surrounding streets.

For more information, go to sapde.org/italianfestival.

St. Joseph Parish in Middletown will get its carnival going from June 13-17 with rides, games and food. It will include a grill with cheesesteaks, burgers, hot dogs and fries. There will also be an authentic taco stand, although carnival leaders encourage early arrival for that one. Sweet teeth are covered through the funnel cakes and the ice cream booth.

Each night, there will be a raffle, along with a progressive 50/50 that lasts the entire week. There is also a basket raffle inside the parish hall, with prizes donated by the local business community.

Nightly entertainment will be featured from 7-10 p.m., and rides for kids and adults will be on the grounds. Mega-passes will be available for $50 for rides, or tickets for individual rides can be purchased on site. The carnival will be open from 6-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

From July 12-16, it’s SummerFest at Holy Family Parish in Newark. It is open Wednesday-Friday from 5:30-10 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday it’s 1:30-10. There is no admission fee. The SummerFest will have rides, games and food, and there will be live entertainment under the big tent each night from 6:30-9 p.m. Holy Family also will have a beer garden and bar, raffles and instant pull tab games. For more information, call the parish office at (302) 368-4665 or go to the parish website, www.holyfamilynewark.org.

The official state sport of Maryland returns to St. Joseph’s Church in Cordova when the Old St. Joseph’s Jousting Tournament occurs on Aug. 7. It is sponsored by the Eastern Shore Jousting Association. For more information, contact Diane Sherwood at (410) 364-5172.

St. John the Baptist-Holy Angels Parish in Newark is gearing up for another food festival. It will take place Aug. 11-14 on the campus of Holy Angels on Possum Park Road.