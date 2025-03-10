Pope Francis has ‘a good response to therapy’ — follows curia retreat exercises by video from Rome’s Gemelli hospital

VATICAN CITY — As Pope Francis’ condition remains stable, which is a sign of continued improvement, he followed the start of the Lenten retreat for the Roman Curia by video linkup and met again with two top Vatican officials to stay abreast of current events, the Vatican press office said.

The pope also participated in Mass in the morning March 9, the first Sunday of Lent, in the chapel that is part of the suite of rooms reserved for the popes on the 10th floor of Rome’s Gemelli hospital, it said.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the substitute for general affairs in the secretariat, visited the pope at the hospital March 9 “and, among other things, updated him on some situations in the church and the world,” the press office said.

It was the third visit by the two officials since the 88-year-old pope was hospitalized Feb. 14.

Following Lenten Retreat by Video

Pope Francis had said he would be joining spiritually with those participating in the retreat in the Paul VI Audience Hall March 9-14. But the Vatican press office said he was able to follow the spiritual exercises from the hospital by video. The meditations are being led by Capuchin Father Roberto Pasolini, the new preacher of the papal household, and reflect on the theme, “The hope of eternal life.”

The pope, who has been diagnosed with double pneumonia and other respiratory difficulties, is continuing his prescribed therapies, including breathing exercises and physical therapy, the press office said. He also continues to use noninvasive mechanical ventilation with a mask at night and high-flow oxygen through a nasal tube during the day.

The pope’s doctors released no official medical bulletin given that his lab tests and condition continue to remain stable. The press office said his condition remains unchanged from March 8, and that this stability is in itself a sign of improvement. His overall “clinical picture remains complex,” it added.

‘Gradual, Slight Improvement’

Doctors said March 8 that the pope’s continued “gradual, slight improvement” is a sign that he is responding to the therapy he is receiving. The pope has remained without a fever “at all times,” and his oxygen levels “have improved,” the doctors had said in the medical bulletin released by the Vatican.

The March 8 bulletin was the first time the doctors spoke of “a good response to therapy.”

However, the bulletin said, the doctors are “prudently” still saying that Pope Francis’ prognosis is “guarded” as they await further improvements.

While he has been hospitalized, top members of the Roman Curia have been presiding in his stead over the Jubilee Masses that had been scheduled since last year.

Homily Prepared by Pope

Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, presided over the Mass concluding the Jubilee of the World of Volunteering in St. Peter’s Square March 9 and read the homily prepared by Pope Francis.

The Vatican press office also published a written message the pope had prepared for the midday Angelus.

In that message, he said that during his “prolonged hospitalization here, I too experience the thoughtfulness of service and the tenderness of care, in particular from the doctors and healthcare workers, whom I thank from the bottom of my heart.”

His text said he thinks of the many people who accompany and assist those who are ill “and who are for them a sign of the Lord’s presence. We need this, the ‘miracle of tenderness,’ which accompanies those who are in adversity, bringing a little light into the night of pain.”

‘Heartfelt Thanks to You All!’

The pope thanked “all those who are showing their closeness to me in prayer: heartfelt thanks to you all! I pray for you too.”

Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, was scheduled to lead the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at 9 p.m. Rome time March 9.

The daily rosary will be recited as part of the Lenten retreat of the Roman Curia March 10-13. It will still be broadcast online and shown on the big screens in St. Peter’s Square, but will start around 6 p.m. local time, right after the evening vespers and reflection at the retreat.

The rosary service “will resume in a renewed manner” on the last day of the retreat, March 14, to remain “a sign of faith and ecclesial communion,” the press office said.