Free diabetes prevention program offered by Catholic Charities, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Catholic Charites of the Diocese of Wilmington has launched a free Diabetes Prevention Program for the community to identify and mitigate risk factors involved in contracting Type 2 diabetes.

The program was developed with funding from Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic and Catholic Charities USA. Their support included the opportunity to debut a chat bot on Catholic Charities’ website at ccwilm.org. The wellness bot, appropriately named Hope, is a virtual assistant designed to recognize diabetes risk and connect users to resources.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1 in 3 American adults have prediabetes — blood sugar levels that are higher than normal but not high enough yet to be classified a Type 2 diabetes. Catholic Charities’ Diabetes Prevention Program offers resources to help prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes through lifestyle changes. The chat bot provides a short quiz to assess prediabetes risk, lists eligibility requirements to participate in the program, and links to other available resources.

“Catholic Charities is excited to launch the Diabetes Prevention Program, in partnership with Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic and Catholic Charities USA, to reach those at risk in our community,” said Catholic Charities Executive Director Ruth White. “This program aligns with our mission to compassionately serve all people in their times of vulnerability and build strong, healthy, and vibrant communities.”