‘Reconciliation Monday’ billboards go up around Diocese of Wilmington to spread the word of diocese-wide confessions April 11

Ten billboards promoting “Reconciliation Monday” around the Diocese of Wilmington have begun going up to remind parishioners about the penance event that is scheduled to happen at every church in the diocese April 11 from 3-8 p.m.

Catholics from throughout the diocese are invited to receive the sacrament of reconciliation at any of the 56 parish churches in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore during the first-ever diocesan-wide “Reconciliation Monday.” In an effort to get the word out, 10 billboards contain the message in various places throughout the diocese.

The event is designed to make it more convenient for Catholics to make confession at the end of Lent and beginning of Holy Week, in anticipation of the celebration of Easter.

All parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer reconciliation on a regular basis. Many parishes offer penance services during Lent. This will be the first time in diocesan history, that all parishes will hold concurrent confessions. While all parishes will participate, it is not possible for every mission church in the diocese to hold confessions due to the limited number of priests. Parishioners are encouraged to check their local parish website or www.cdow.org/ReconciliationMonday before heading out.

According to the United States Catholic Catechism for Adults, Jesus entrusted the ministry of reconciliation to the church. The sacrament of penance (reconciliation or confession) is God’s gift to humanity so that any sin committed after baptism can be forgiven. Confession offers the opportunity to repent and recover the grace of friendship with God. It is a holy moment in which individuals place themselves in God’s presence and honestly acknowledge their sins, especially mortal sins. Absolution brings reconciliation with God and the church.