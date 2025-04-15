‘Reconciliation Monday’ catches on — ‘What a blessing! — as people stream into church for confession at start of Holy Week: Photo gallery

In its fourth year in the Diocese of Wilmington, it’s not only fair to say “Reconciliation Monday” is catching on, but most of those who took advantage of the sacrament from 3-8 p.m. April 14 can tell you it has already caught on.

A spot-check of various churches through Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland demonstrates Catholics have come to utilize the opportunity devoted to the sacrament of reconciliation as the church begins its observance of Holy Week.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, what a blessing!” one parishioner commented on social media. “45 people in line.”

Some people mentioned long waits in line, but otherwise parishioners seemed happy to be in church praying and sharing time with others in this holiest of seasons for Catholics.

One local priest reported that he was taking people for confession until close to 9 p.m.

Another priest remarked he noticed some people from Pennsylvania coming to confession to make the most of the opportunity.

Holy Rosary Church in Claymont was an example of people showing up early to beat the rush. Before 4 p.m., between 15-20 people had arrived for penance.

Bishop Koenig began Reconciliation Monday in 2022, his first year as bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington.