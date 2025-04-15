Ursuline Academy’s relentless pressure leads to 4-0 soccer win over Hodgson Vo-Tech: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline started with the offensive pressure from the get-go, scoring in the fourth minute on the way to a 4-0 soccer victory over Hodgson on April 14 at Serviam Field.

A corner kick in the second minute did not get results, but the Raiders kept the pressure on, and it didn’t take much longer for them to strike. In the fourth minute, eighth-grader Carol Burns intercepted a goal kick and quickly sent the ball over the head of Silver Eagles keeper Hope Smith for the 1-0 lead.

Ursuline kept the heat on, but one shot went off the crossbar — the first of three times that would occur during the game — and name stopped some shots to keep it a one-goal contest. Midway through the half, Burns headed down the middle and spotted Danielle LaFond open down the right side. LaFond (St. Ann Parish) sent a shot at a sharp angle to the far side of the net for the 2-0 lead. A minute later, LaFond struck again, after another Raiders steal, redirecting a pass into the net.

The Raiders peppered the net with shots throughout the second half, but Smith and her defense stood tall until the 71st minute. Freshman Elena McAneny-Droz, who played goal in the first half, fired a shot off the keeper’s hands and high into the back of the net for the final tally.

Finan statistics were not available Tuesday morning. Ursuline (4-3) is off until April 29, when they travel to Wilmington Christian for a 4 p.m. start. The Silver Eagles (2-4) take on Howard on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Eden Park.

Photos by Mike Lang.