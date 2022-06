Saint Mark’s High School graduates 147 as part of Class of 2022...

Saint Mark’s High School has 147 new members of its alumni after commencement June 4 for the class of 2022.

Bishop Koenig of the Diocese of Wilmington and Lou De Angelo, superintendent of schools, were present for the ceremony.

Don’t forget to look for the special graduation section of the Dialog in the June 17 edition available in churches throughout the Diocese of Wilmington.