Saint Mark’s High School helps greater community through blood drive: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — The effects of covid have disappeared from many aspects of American life, but one thing that continues to suffer after the pandemic is the number of people donating blood. According to the Blood Bank of Delmarva, donations from local high schools has dropped by nearly 20 percent since the pandemic four years ago.

Saint Mark’s High School was the first to reinstate its blood drive, doing so in 2021. The Spartans were at it again on Nov. 7, on place to collect more than 75 pints during a drive in the gymnasium. The drive attracted first-time donors and veterans, including senior Chase Wisniewski, who gave for the third time, the second at Saint Mark’s.

“I just like doing it,” he said. “It’s just good knowing I’m helping someone out.”

Wisniewski said the promise of snacks at the end of the donating process was a good draw. He said he told his soccer teammates and other students about the blood drive and why they should consider signing up.

The Blood Bank said the drop in donations from area high schools poses “a threat to the long-term stability of our local blood supply. BBD is calling on area high schools to help reverse that trend. Students who donate participate in community service, and they also can earn scholarship money through the High School Scholarship Program, which awarded nearly $40,000 in grants last year to young people from 40 area high schools.

One of those winning a scholarship was Saint Mark’s Lily Beverung, who graduated last spring and is now a student at Virginia Tech. She also helped coordinate the drives at Saint Mark’s. Current senior Mackenzie Fanning made her first donation at 16 years old and gave again at the most recent drive.

“It only takes an hour to donate and save lives,” Fanning told the Blood Bank. Her blood type is O negative, which is the universal donor that can be given to anyone regardless of blood type.

Madiella Keefer, a junior, was in the chair for the first time. She was happy to do her part.

“I wanted to do the right thing and save a life by donating blood. I was nervous, but I didn’t need to be talked into it. I feel better, a lot less nervous,” she said.

The school’s chapter of the National Honor Society organized the blood drive. Two society officers, Kiera Kyei-Mensah and Riley Fanjoy, staffed the most popular table in the gym, the one filled with snacks and drinks, along with the t-shirt each donor received. Kyei-Mensah, a senior, said this was the second drive for which she had volunteered.

“Every year (the Blood Bank) comes in, and students volunteer, 16 or older, to give blood for a good cause,” she said.

They honor society filled the 75 slots it had open, and walk-ins were welcome. Fanjoy said she knows there is a need for blood.

“I’m glad that we could help out. We’ve had teachers here, students here. Everybody wants to help,” she said.

The honor society made sure the snack table was well-stocked.

“We have Doritos. We have cookies homemade by NHS members. Chips, a little bit of everything,” Kyei-Mensah said.

More information about the scholarship program and high school blood drives is available at the Blood Bank’s website.

Photos by Mike Lang.