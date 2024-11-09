Pope Francis appoints Father Artur Bubnevych new bishop of Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Phoenix

Pope Francis appoints Father Artur Bubnevych new bishop of Holy Protection of...

WASHINGTON — Pope Francis has appointed Father Artur Bubnevych as the bishop of the Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Phoenix.

Bishop-designate Bubnevych, 49, is a priest of the eparchy and currently is pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Byzantine Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The appointment was publicized in Washington Nov. 8 by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Bishop-designate Bubnevych, who was born in Ukraine, has been, pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Albuquerque, New Mexico since 2014.

The Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Holy Protection of Mary ministers to Catholics of the Byzantine-Ruthenian Catholic Church in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii.