Saint Mark’s High School students pay homage to U.S. veterans, remember alum Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan — Photo gallery

It’s an annual event that never fails to draw supporters to Saint Mark’s High School.

This year’s Veterans Day Breakfast on the morning of Nov. 11 included veterans and active military members and their families.

The family-style breakfast is cost-free. Donations are welcome to support the Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan Fund.

McGowan, a 1996 graduate of Saint Mark’s, was killed in Iraq in 2005 while serving in the Army. The fund provides tuition assistance for children of active-duty military and veterans attending Saint Mark’s.