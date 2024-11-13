Saint Mark’s High School students pay homage to U.S. veterans, remember alum Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan — Photo gallery

Students that received the Corporal Stephen M. McGowan tuition assistance fund thank veterans during the Veterans Day Breakfast at St. Mark’s High School, Monday, November 11, 2024. Corporal Stephen M. McGowan was a 1996 graduate that was killed in Iraq in 2005. Dialog photo/Don Blake
It’s an annual event that never fails to draw supporters
to Saint Mark’s High School.
This year’s Veterans Day Breakfast on the morning of Nov. 11 included veterans and active military members and their families.
The family-style breakfast is cost-free. Donations are welcome to support the Cpl. Stephen M. McGowan Fund.
McGowan, a 1996 graduate of Saint Mark’s, was killed in Iraq in 2005 while serving in the Army. The fund provides tuition assistance for children of active-duty military and veterans attending Saint Mark’s.
A table was set for those veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice during the Veterans Day Breakfast at St. Mark’s High School, Monday, November 11, 2024.
Veterans Pat Cerchio retired Navy (left) and Zachary Bagdon retired Coast Guard share a laugh during the Veterans Day Breakfast at St. Mark’s High School, Monday, November 11, 2024.
Veteran Tom Weisenfels retired Army speaks during the Veterans Day Breakfast at St. Mark’s High School, Monday, November 11, 2024.
The POW/MIA Chair of Honor was on display during the Veterans Day Breakfast at St. Mark’s High School, Monday, November 11, 2024.
The National Anthem is sung at the Veterans Day Breakfast at St. Mark’s High School, Monday, November 11, 2024. Photo/Don Blake