Salesianum School overwhelms Sussex Central High School for DIAA wrestling team championship: Photo gallery

SMYRNA – Salesianum, which went almost 40 years before its first and second Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association team wrestling championships, the Sals needed just two seasons to capture their third. Top-seeded Salesianum finished a dominating season with a 43-28 win over No. 3 Sussex Central on Feb. 15 at Smyrna High School.

The match began at 150 lbs, and the Sals took the first three before Ben Lee picked up a fall at 175 lbs., drawing the defending state champion Golden Knights to within four at 10-6, but Salesianum would go on a roll after that. They won the next five, including pins by Brayden Ranauto at 215 and Cameron Black at 285, and major decisions at 190 from Ben Ranauto and 113 from Gabe Campanelli.

The Sals and Golden Knights battled in a dual meet in Georgetown just a week before the state championship, with Salesianum winning, 48-20. The Sals won three weight classes that Central had taken in that one.

Sals coach Cam Davis said the team’s goal at the beginning of each season is not to win a state title, but to get better.

“Our goal is to keep getting better every day,” Davis said. “And that’s hard to do. People think that’s easy, but it’s not. And when you get better every day, this is what happens.”

Black was a freshman on the 2023 team but did not wrestle in the championship match. This time, he earned a win with a pin.

“It felt great to get out here and get a nice win. All year, we worked our butts off. It just felt great,” he said.

His teammate, senior Mason Catania, called this year’s Sals the most “electric” one he’s been a part of.

“On all levels, we brought the energy, and that’s what it’s about,” Catania said. “When you want to win a championship, you’ve got to bring that fire. It’s not the regular season, and that’s what I told these guys. We showed up this year, and I’m proud of all these young gentlemen that we have.”

The quarterfinals of the state tournament were moved back two days because of snow, which meant the Sals had to wrestle the night of Feb. 14 against Sussex Tech, with the semifinal against William Penn a few hours before the final. Black said there was no chance fatigue would be a factor.

“We just had all that spark from last night, and it carried on into today,” he said.

Davis praised his team for being self-motivated. “They are a great group. They are self-motivated. They want it, they work hard, and I’m very proud of them.”

Scoring summary

150: Ricky Jewell, Salesianum, over Josh Dempsey, Sussex Central (technical fall, 17-2, 3:46)

157: Gardner Hall, Salesianum, over John Rovillard, Sussex Central (fall, 3:00)

165: Chase Thompson, Salesianum, over Cruz Mota, Sussex Central (decision, 1-0)

175: Ben Lee, Sussex Central, over Chris Miller, Salesianum (fall, 1:31)

190: Ben Ranauto, Salesianum, over Jimmy McLane, Sussex Central (major decision, 13-2)

215: Brayden Ranauto, Salesianum, over Ivan Flores, Sussex Central (fall, 1:33)

285: Cameron Black, Salesianum, over Anthony Robiero, Sussex Central (fall, 3:27)

106: Mason Catania, Salesianum, over Austen Decker, Sussex Central (decision, 6-5)

113: Gabe Campanelli, Salesianum, over Seth Milligan, Sussex Central (major decision, 15-2)

120: Malachi Stratton, Sussex Central, over Zach Derbyshire, Salesianum (major decision, 12-4)

126: Dominic Lucian, Salesianum, over Jaydan Mieth, Sussex Central (fall, 1:09)

132: Evan Cordrey, Sussex Central, win by forfeit

138: Peyton Conaway, Sussex Central, win by forfeit

144: Justin Craig, Sussex Central, win by forfeit

Photos by Mike Lang.