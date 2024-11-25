Siblings Abner and Natalie Murillo finish fastest in Bishop’s 5K Run/Walk at Saint Mark’s High School — Photo gallery

Siblings Abner and Natalie Murillo finish fastest in Bishop’s 5K Run/Walk at...

More than 250 participants took to the road Nov. 23 for the annual Bishop’s 5K Run/Walk at Saint Mark’s High School on a brilliant, chilly morning in Pike Creek.

The event raised more than $20,000 for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Complete order of finish with names and times of every participant can be found here.

Abner Murillo, 17, was the winner. His sister, Natalie Murillo, was the fastest female finisher. Abner broke the tape at 18:02 and Natalie crossed the line at 21:54. They are both students at Saint Mark’s.

Bishop Koenig and Bishop Emeritus Malooly were on-hand to support participants.

Schools winning the team spirit competition for most registered participants: Saint Mark’s High School was first with 68 participants and won $1,000 for the school; St. Edmond’s Academy, 40, won $500, and Christ the Teacher Catholic School won $250 with 22 participants.