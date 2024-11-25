Siblings Abner and Natalie Murillo finish fastest in Bishop’s 5K Run/Walk at Saint Mark’s High School — Photo gallery

Competitors line up at the Bishop's 5K at Saint Mark's High School Nov. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
More than 250 participants took to the road Nov. 23 for
the annual Bishop’s 5K Run/Walk at Saint Mark’s High School on a brilliant, chilly morning in Pike Creek.
The event raised more than $20,000 for
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington.
Complete order of finish with names and times of every participant can be found here.
Abner Murillo, 17, was the winner. His sister, Natalie Murillo, was the fastest female finisher. Abner broke the tape at 18:02 and Natalie crossed the line at 21:54. They are both students at Saint Mark’s.
Bishop Koenig and Bishop Emeritus Malooly were on-hand to support participants.
Schools winning the team spirit competition for most registered participants: Saint Mark’s High School was first with 68 participants and won $1,000 for the school; St. Edmond’s Academy, 40, won $500, and Christ the Teacher Catholic School won $250 with 22 participants.
Abner Murillo, left, winner of the Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School Nov. 23, poses with Bishop Koenig and his sister, Natalie Murillo, the fastest female finisher. Abner broke the tape at 18:02 and Natalie crossed the line at 21:54. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Walkers cross the finish line in one hour at the Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School Nov. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Kelly Donahue, Diocese of Wilmington HR director, chats after the race with Erica Harmer of The Dialog. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Competitors prepare for the Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School Nov. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Malooly chats with competitors at the Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School Nov. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Competitors received a T-shirt at the Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School Nov. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
The registration table at the Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School Nov. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Koenig offers a blessing before the start of the Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School Nov. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Ruth Anne White, executive director of Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities, welcomes competitors at the starting line of the Bishop’s 5K at Saint Mark’s High School Nov. 23. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Rob Connor, financial analyst for Catholic Charities, with sons Jack and Luke.
Patrick Tiernan and John Teoli were part of the Saint Mark’s High School team. Dialog photo/Erica Harmer
Father Norm Carroll, third from left, poses with local seminarians from the Diocese of Wilmington. Dialog photo/Erica Harmer
Rachael Casey, principal of St. Ann School in Wilmington, prepares for the 5K with running partner, Marty. Dialog photo/Erica Harmer