‘Bishop’s 5K Run/Walk’ and more Christmas bazaars among upcoming events in the Diocese of Wilmington

We’re coming up on the Feast of Christ the King on the liturgical calendar, and Advent is right around the corner. While many parishes delay events until after the Christmas season, there are still some things to do, and of course, parish Christmas bazaars are still going strong.

Check out what’s happening in the diocese:

• Support Catholic Charities and have fun as well — Sign up now to participate in the Bishop’s 5k Run/Walk, on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. at St. Mark’s High School in Pike Creek. This annual fundraiser benefits Catholic Charities programs. For more information and to register, ccwilm.org/events/the-bishops-5k-runwalk/ or call 302-573-3120.

• Thanksgiving is next week and you can help local families in need by donating to Turkeython 2024 on Monday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Shoprite of Brandywine Commons, 1300 Rocky Run Parkway in Wilmington. This annual Ministry of Caring fundraiser brings a happy Thanksgiving to hundreds of needy families in our area. For more information and to donate go to www.ministryofcaring.org/turkeython-donations-2024/

• Get festive at the Jingle Bell Brunch on Dec. 1 at the University & Whist Club, 805 North Broom Street in Wilmington. Featuring a fabulous buffet, adult beverages and holiday shopping auction, this festive brunch benefits The Ministry of Caring’s Childcare Programs. Sponsorships are available. General admission tickets before Nov. 25 are $85 per person. General admission after Nov. 25 is $110 per person; There’s also a Young Executive Special for those under age 30 – $60 per person. For more information and tickets, call (302) 652-5523.

• Looking for a prayerful moment? Participate in the monthly Devotions to St. Elizabeth at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington on Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

• Father John Aurilia, OFM Cap., author of “Dearest Soul: A Spiritual Journey with Padre Pio” will be at a Celebratory Mass and Book Signing at Sacred Heart Oratory, on Dec. 4 at noon. Father John served as personal secretary in 1967. Mass is followed by a reception, and copies of the book will be available for purchase. Come and meet the author — all are welcome. For more information, (302) 652-5523.

• St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes presents its Annual Christmas Nativity pageant on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Please come watch our children tell the story of Christmas in the Darkness into Light Pageant. Enjoy the acting, music, majesty and beauty of the Christmas season (plus lots of fluttering angels, regal kings and adoring shepherds). There is no charge, but a canned food donation for the needy is requested.

Christmas Bazaars and Sales

• The St. Patrick Center in Wilmington is hosting its Community Holiday Market Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and find Winter clothing and items, decorations and more. For interested vendors, cost is $25 per table, due by Nov. 18. For more information, call (302) 442-2580.

• St. Mary/Holy Savior Parish in OCMD holds their bazaar on Nov. 22-23 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. There is free admission, and there will be a gift shop, linen shop, dollar shop, plants, Christmas shop, homemade crafts, toys, books, jewelry, auction, raffles and more. Food will be available, to dine in or carryout. For more information, go to www.stmarystaroftheseaocmd.com.

• Also on Nov. 22, and 23, Good Shepherd Parish holds its annual Christmas Bazaar and Spaghetti Dinner from 4-8 p.m. and 2-8 p.m. Both days feature a grand raffle, vendors, crafts, sweets, silent auction, basket wheel, Santa and much more fun. Find out more at 410-642-6534.

• And on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mount Aviat hosts its 62nd Annual Christmas Bazaar. There will be pictures with Santa, games of chance and 50/50 raffle tickets, a Children’s Bazaar run by 8th grade students, delicious food including the famous cream puffs, as well as baked and homemade goods, a silent auction, and much more! Mount Aviat Academy is located at 399 Childs Road, Childs, Md.

• On Dec. 7-8, Holy Family Church in Newark will host its Christmas Fair at the Church Hall from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a Santa Breakfast, ($12 per child, $8 per adult) that includes breakfast, photo with Santa, and arts & games. The Craft & Bake Fair at the religious ed center takes place on Saturday, from noon-7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor registration is still ongoing. Limited Spaces! Deadline for vendor registration is Nov. 17. Register for volunteer (adults and youths) to help with the event, vendors, Santa and Elves and participants at holyfamilynewark.jumbula.com or contact the religious education office, 302-368-8976 or email Jstephanie@holyfamilynewark.org

• Be sure to order your holiday baked goods no later than Dec. 14 from St. Hedwig’s Church for the Dec. 21 Christmas Babka and Bake Sale, hosted by the Knights of Columbus All items must be ordered in advance. No bakery items will be sold on the day of the sale. Plain babka $13; Cheese babka $22; Sweet poppy seed loaf $19; Box of chrusciki $11; loaf of sliced rye bread $10. More information, call (302) 594-1400. To order, Email sthedwigbabka@gmail.com or call John, (302) 992-0309 and leave name, phone number and quantity of each item you wish to order.

Thinking about taking a special trip next year? Join the Diocese of Wilmington Pilgrimage to Italy, Oct. 26 – Nov. 5, 2025. Our spiritual leader will be the Most Rev. William E. Koenig, D.D. Tours, meals and much more. $4,850 per person, double occupancy $5,745 single occupancy. For more information, www.cdow.org/jubileepilgrimage/

