St. John the Beloved School youngsters enjoy ‘Digger and David’ to close Catholic Schools Week: Photo gallery

By
Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
A St. John the Beloved School student helps puppeteer David Hutchman during a show on Jan. 31.Dialog photo/Mike Lang

WILMINGTON — On Jan. 31, the final day of Catholic Schools Week, St. John the Beloved School welcomed David Hutchman and his canine puppet friend, Digger, to campus. Hutchman dazzled the kindergarten through second grades with a show that included humor, a touch of magic and a story called “How Coyote Saved the World,” which promoted teamwork.

The students roared during the interactive show, yelling out answers when asked and, at the end, getting hit by a small Super Soaker after chanting, “Get me wet!” The teachers were not immune from some of Digger’s chicanery as well.

Hutchman has been entertaining children for more than 45 years. He has directed, written, designed and performed in shows in various cities. From 2000-17 he was the director of performance at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia.

Photos by Mike Lang.

