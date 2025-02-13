‘Sister Act’ at Padua Academy, concert on Kent Island and celebrations of Spanish and Filipino culture coming up in Diocese of Wilmington

There may not be as many events scheduled in the winter months, but there are still ways to connect with our faith community here in the Diocese of Wilmington. Mark your calendars for these upcoming events:

Looking for an affordable night out this weekend? Padua Academy’s drama department presents “Sister Act” at the school on Feb. 14-15 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. For more information go to, www.paduaacademy.org/news-detail?pk=1615250&fromId=248540

On Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. St. Christophers Church on Kent Island will host the USNA Band Trombone Quartet in Concert. For more information, call (410) 643-6220.

On Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. feast Spanish-style at the monthly International Night Dinner, at the Francis X. Norton Center, 917 North Madison Street, Wilmington. Guest chef Xavier Texiedo and the team from Harry’s Savoy Grill will present a menu that includes Manchego cheese & olives, Mixed green salad, garlic-pimento vinaigrette, Valenciana paella, saffron rice with chicken, chorizo, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, flan and red sangria. Limited to 125 people. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, dine in only. All meals by pre-paid reservation. Benefits Emmanuel Dining Room. More information and reservations, contact Michael Sullivan, (302) 652-3228, msullivan@ministryofcaring.org

Also on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Parish hosts the monthly English-Filipino Mass. Father Roger DiBuo will be the celebrant. For more information, visit Pilipino-American Association of Delaware on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PilipinoAmerican/) or contact Millette Angeles (302) 325-0556 or George and Issa Romero (925) 325-3315.

Only a few openings remain on the Oct. 26-Nov. 5 Diocesan Pilgrimage to Italy with Bishop Koenig. $4,850 per person, double occupancy, cost includes transportation, hotels and many wonderful tours. For more information, go to cdow.org/happenings/jubileepilgrimage/

Irish celebrations:

On March 1 Cathedral Parish is hosting an Irish Tea at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 6th and Pine Streets, Wilmington after the 11 a.m. Mass. Entertainment will be provided by the Seven Rings Irish Band and the McAleer-Paulson School of Irish Dance. Please RSVP to: office@downtowncatholic.com or 302-652-0743

On March 15 from 6-10 p.m. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Bear is hosting “Shamrock Shenanigans” to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Cost is $30 per person, $50 per couple and includes Irish meal, dessert, wine, beer; cash bar and raffles available. Music by No Irish Need Apply. Advance tickets only, purchase after all Masses or contact the parish, (302) 322-6430 or office@setonparis.net.

Also on March 15 from 6-11 p.m. The Christopher Council Knights are hosting a St. Patrick’s Celebration at St. Helena’s Masci Hall. For only $40, you get an Irish food buffet, beer and wine, and entertainment by Helix. Benefits the charitable works of the KofC. More information, https://my.cheddarup.com/c/christopher-council-s-2025-st-patrick-s-party-pot-of-gold-f/items?cart or contact Dom DiChristopher, ddichristopher@verizon.net or 302-562-4492.

Looking ahead:

St. Helena’s Parish will celebrate a Novena to St. Joseph from March 10-19, including Adoration, Benediction and daily Mass. For more information, call 302-764-0325.

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 5. If your parish is hosting a fish fry or spiritual program, please send that information ASAP to news@thedialog.org.

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

