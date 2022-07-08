The Dialog wins honorable mention for best newspaper in 2022 Catholic Media Association awards

The Dialog wins honorable mention for best newspaper in 2022 Catholic Media...

The Dialog won honorable mention for best newspaper in North America in the 2022 Catholic Media Association press awards.

The citation was in the category “Best Newspaper, non-weekly, 1-5 full-time staff.” Staff members include Joseph P. Owens, Virginia Durkin O’Shea, Mike Lang and Erica Harmer.

The staff also won third place in the category “Best Print Special Supplement – On a bishop’s transition” for its special section “Welcome Our Shepherd” a 72-page special section last July on the installation of William E. Koenig, 10th bishop of Wilmington. The Dialog and its website, thedialog.org, are the news outlets for the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.

Comments from one of the judges were included with the bishop section.

“Very well done. Really outstanding edition. Good story choices. Nice job putting these events in a place of history. Good writing overall. I especially liked Mike Lang’s story on Father Dillingham receiving the news. Good use of family/handout photos.”

The newspaper also won honorable mention for “Best Photograph – Scenic, still-life or weather photo” for a photo taken by Don Blake. The photo entitled “Remembering 9/11” depicted the “Guardians of Defenders” memorial on the grounds of Holy Rosary parish in Claymont.

Harmer is new to the staff. She recently replaced Amanda Cathcart. Before that, Kaitlyn Firmani was a member of staff who contributed to work in 2021, including the special section.

The awards were handed out July 7 during the 2022 Catholic Media Conference in Portland.