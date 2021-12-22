WATCH: Bishop Koenig Christmas message to Diocese of Wilmington — A Savior has been born to us

PLEASE SCROLL BELOW FOR SPANISH VERSION.

As I celebrate my first Christmas in the Diocese of Wilmington, I am especially grateful for the faith-filled example and goodness of the dedicated priests, deacons, religious, lay men and women and children who make up our local Church of Wilmington. In visiting churches and schools, residences and outreach centers, I have been humbled and inspired by the faith, hope and love that I have encountered. I thank God and the many people whom I have met over these past several months who, in the words of St. Paul, are “members of the household of God, built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, with Christ Jesus himself as the capstone” (Ephesians 2: 19-20).

I also wish to especially express my prayerful wishes to you and your loved ones for a Blessed Christmas. May it be a time for us to enter even more deeply into the mystery of the love of God who was born of Mary on that first Christmas day.

As you listen once again to the Gospel story of Jesus’ birth or gaze upon the crèche that is on display in church or in your home, I invite you to look not just at the Holy Family but also some of the other people who are part of the Christmas story. St. Luke tells of how the birth of Jesus was announced by an angel to shepherds who were tending their sheep at night. St. Matthew tells of how a star in the east arose and led astrologers to the “new-born king.” While the shepherds with their sheep and simple clothing and magi with camels and gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh were outwardly very different from one another, they were very similar in their response. In the case of the shepherds, the voice of an angel was enough for them to leave their fields and go to “David’s city” where the angel had told them Jesus was born. In the case of the magi, the sign of the star rising in the sky was enough for them to make the arduous journey to the Bethlehem.

Are we not, in certain respects, similar to the shepherds and magi in the ways that we too are invited to meet and adore our loving God? And where do we especially meet and adore God? In writing about the Eucharist in his 1980 Holy Thursday letter, St. John Paul II tells us: “Jesus awaits us in this sacrament of love”—in the Eucharist. It is in the Eucharist that Christ is truly present — body, blood, soul, and divinity — under the appearances of bread and wine. It is in our parish church at Mass that we meet our Lord.

Out of our justified concern for safety and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, our ability over the last eighteen months to come and worship Jesus at Mass has had certain restrictions. Thankfully, many of those restrictions have eased and we are able to move around more freely. This is evident from my experience of traveling to various parishes on weekends and meeting parishioners at Sunday Mass. If you have resumed participating in Mass, may my message deepen your appreciation for how we meet Christ at Mass and receive Him in Holy Communion. If you, however, while not medically compromised have not gotten to Mass in a while, I especially encourage you to “come home” this Christmas. Experience Jesus’ forgiving love in the Sacrament of Reconciliation, pay homage and receive him at Mass.

In St. Luke’s Infancy narrative, we read how, after the angelic message announcing the birth of a newborn savior, the shepherds went in haste to Bethlehem. A number of years ago, Pope Benedict reflected that while there may have been a certain amount of curiosity on the part of the shepherds to see that about which they had just been told, there was undoubtedly a great amount of joy that impelled them to go in haste. Pope Benedict then concludes by writing: “How many Christians make haste today, where the things of God are concerned? Surely if anything merits haste-so the evangelist is discreetly telling us—then it is the things of God.” Amidst our Christmas hustle and bustle, may we hear once again the Good News that a Savior has been born to us and may we go to worship.

Once again, please know of my prayerful best wishes for a Blessed Christmas. You and your loved ones will be especially remembered by me at my Christmas Masses.

Most Rev. William E. Koenig

Bishop of Wilmington

Mensaje de Navidad 2021

Al celebrar mi primera Navidad en la Diócesis de Wilmington, estoy especialmente agradecido por el ejemplo lleno de fe y bondad de los sacerdotes dedicados, diáconos, religiosos, hombres y mujeres laicos y niños que componen nuestra Iglesia local de Wilmington. Al visitar iglesias y escuelas, residencias y centros de ayuda comunitaria, me he sentido humilde e inspirado por la fe, la esperanza y el amor que he encontrado. Doy gracias a Dios y a las muchas personas que he conocido durante estos últimos meses que, en palabras de San Pablo, son “miembros de la casa de Dios, edificados sobre el fundamento de los apóstoles y profetas, con el mismo Cristo Jesús como la piedra angular”. (Efesios 2: 19-20). También deseo expresarles especialmente mis deseos de oración a ustedes y a sus seres queridos por una Navidad bendita. Que sea un momento para que entremos aún más profundamente en el misterio del amor de Dios que nació de María en ese primer día de Navidad. Mientras escuchas una vez más la historia del Evangelio del nacimiento de Jesús o miras los nacimientos que se exhiben en las iglesias o en tu hogar, te invito a mirar no solo a la Sagrada Familia, sino también a algunas de las otras personas que forman parte de la historia de la Navidad. San Lucas nos cuenta cómo un ángel anunció el nacimiento de Jesús a los pastores que cuidaban sus ovejas por la noche. San Mateo cuenta cómo surgió una estrella en el este, (guio) a los Reyes Magos hacia el “rey recién nacido”. Mientras que los pastores con sus ovejas y ropa sencilla, los magos con camellos y regalos de oro, incienso y mirra, eran aparentemente muy diferentes entre ellos, pero muy semejantes en su búsqueda. En el caso de los pastores, la voz de un ángel les bastó para dejar sus campos y dirigirse a la “ciudad de David” donde el ángel les había dicho que había nacido Jesús. En el caso de los magos, el signo de la estrella que se elevaba en el cielo les bastó para emprender el arduo viaje hasta Belén. ¿No somos, en ciertos modo, semejantes a los pastores y magos, en la forma en que también estamos invitados a encontrarnos y adorar a nuestro Dios amoroso? Y, ¿dónde nos encontramos y adoramos especialmente a Dios? Al escribir sobre la Eucaristía en su carta del Jueves Santo de 1980, San Juan Pablo II nos dice: “Jesús nos espera en este sacramento de amor”, en la Eucaristía. Es en la Eucaristía donde Cristo está verdaderamente presente – cuerpo, sangre, alma y divinidad – bajo las apariencias del pan y del vino. Es en nuestra iglesia parroquial, en la misa, donde nos encontramos con nuestro Señor.

Debido a nuestra justificada preocupación por la seguridad y por mitigar la propagación del Covid 19, nuestra capacidad durante los últimos dieciocho meses para venir y adorar a Jesús en la Misa ha tenido ciertas restricciones. Afortunadamente, muchas de esas restricciones se han eliminado y podemos movernos con mayor libertad. Esto es evidente por mi experiencia de visitar a varias parroquias los fines de semana y reunirme con los feligreses en la misa dominical. Si ustedes han reanudado su participación en la misa, que mi mensaje profundice su aprecio, en cómo nosotros, nos encontramos con Cristo en la misa y lo recibimos en la sagrada comunión. Si usted, sin embargo, mientras no esté médicamente comprometido, no ha asistido a misa por un tiempo, yo especialmente le ánimo, a que “vuelva a casa” esta Navidad. Experimente el amor perdonador de Jesús en el Sacramento de la Reconciliación, rinda homenaje y recíbalo a Él, en la Misa. En la narración de la infancia de Jesus en San Lucas, leemos cómo después del mensaje angelical que anunciaba el nacimiento de un salvador recién nacido, los pastores se apresuraron a ir a Belén. Hace algunos años, el Papa Benedicto XVI reflexionó que si bien pudo haber habido cierta curiosidad por parte de los pastores por ver aquello de lo que se les acababa de hablar, sin duda hubo una gran alegría que los impulsó a irse de prisa. El Papa emérito Benedicto XVI concluye cuestionando: “¿Cuántos cristianos se apresuran hoy, en lo que concierne a las cosas de Dios? Seguramente si algo merece prisa, eso nos dice discretamente el evangelista, son las cosas de Dios”. En medio de nuestro ajetreo y bullicio navideño, escuchemos una vez más las Buenas Nuevas de que un Salvador nos ha nacido y que lo vayamos a adorar. Una vez más, conozcan mis mejores deseos en oración para una Navidad bendita. Los tendré especialmente a ustedes y a tus seres queridos en mis misas de Navidad.

El Reverendísimo William E. Koenig

Obispo de Wilmington