WATCH: Bobby Groves arrives to play football at Saint Mark’s High School, a long way from Taunton, Great Britain — Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Bobby Groves wasn’t going to let an ocean stand between him and his dreams.

Groves is in his second year playing high school football in the United States and his first at Saint Mark’s High School, where he has stood out, not just because of his accent but also his work ethic and impact on his teammates. And the fact that he moved across the Atlantic for a chance to chase his dream.

Groves, 18, grew up in Taunton, about two and a half hours west of London, and like most English youths, played the European version of football. His father was a professional soccer player.

“That’s all I wanted to do until I turned 12,” he said recently at Saint Mark’s, where he is a senior.

Once he reached secondary school, he discovered rugby and played that for a year at the club level. He enjoyed the contact. But he wasn’t done finding new sports.

“I found a local American football team — I think I found them on Instagram — they’re called the Somerset Wyverns. I started off playing for them. I played rugby and American football at the same time,” he said.

A few years ago, he moved to Bristol, England, to attend school and play American football. To satisfy his thirst for a higher level of competition, however, he had to travel. Each Saturday, Groves would wake up at 4 a.m. and get on a train to London, where he worked out at a place called XL Performance.

“Everyone from the United Kingdom, if you want to make something in the game of football, you go there,” he said.

One of his best friends moved to South Carolina and signed with the University of Florida. He encouraged Groves to take the leap.

“He sort of showed me the way to go,” he said. “He created the path. He was like, ‘Yo, you need to come do this. It’s an opportunity.’ I had to find a way because there’s really isn’t a way for football in England.”

Last year, Groves played for Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pa., and was part of a state championship team. But when his host family moved to Delaware, he had to find a new scholastic home. Enter Saint Mark’s.

“It’s hard to describe what it is about it. But when you step foot on the campus, you’ll see what it’s all about. It’s very professional. They’re going to help you achieve your dreams,” he said.

Groves arrived in Delaware on Aug. 3, just before practice began for the current season. He had worked out with a friend in Harrisburg all summer, one of the reasons why, he believes, he was able to make an impact with the Spartans immediately.

He earned a spot in the starting lineup on offense, defense and special teams, and he is one of the captains of the team. Coach Bill DiNardo, in his first season with Saint Mark’s, said Groves’ teammates elected him as a captain. This was not something given to him by the coaching staff.

“He was chosen by his peers,” DiNardo said. “He’s made a real good impact. Coming over, he has a lot of enthusiasm. He has really good skills. Just a real personable, good, hard-working kid. He’s a natural leader.”

Becoming a captain meant a lot to Groves. He called his father as soon as he found out. He believes his focus on football has been evident to his teammates from the beginning of summer camp.

“I think they know what to expect out of me because I made it so clear from the first day I was here that I’ve sacrificed everything, and I need you boys to sacrifice everything as well,” he said.

Groves said the coaching staff has been very welcoming, and DiNardo has been very helpful.

“He’s seen lots of people go through lots of situations, so me coming from a different place, he’s ready to welcome me,” he said.

He has been one of the Spartans’ primary kick returners and a starting wide receiver. Groves caught his first touchdown pass on Sept. 13 at Archmere, the tying score late in a game the Spartans would win with a late field goal.

He is also starting at defensive back, a position he did not play at Bishop McDevitt. He saw some action on defense in England, but that was much different than it is in the United States.

Paul Salvo is the Spartans’ defensive coordinator. He said the talent is there.

“He’s definitely growing. He has a lot of natural instincts. Good athleticism, flying to the ball. He’s getting better each week as he retains more,” Salvo said.

Not only is Groves adjusting on the field, he is also attending a new school and making new friends. Every person he has met “is completely foreign to me,” but he sees that as a positive. It is a chance to learn about people, their backgrounds and interests.

Football has taken much of his time since he moved to Delaware, but he has indulged another sport he enjoys — golf. He is interested in geography and history and likes how close he is to Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York. Perhaps, he said, he can take his family, which also includes his mother and three siblings, to visit one of those cities since they plan to be in the states for the Spartans’ senior night on Oct. 31.

Groves would like to play football as long as he can, and he is focused this year on getting the attention of college recruiters. He said he has had interest from several schools in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, but with more exposure he hopes to widen the scope of teams knocking on his door.

“I hope coaches can see that although I got a later start, I’ve still got the same talent,” he said.

And he believes that his transatlantic odyssey could work in his favor.

“My whole dream, since I was a little kid, it was to play college football,” he said. “Seeing my dad play professional sports, it’s all I want to strive for. Saint Mark’s is going to be a really good stepping stone for me. I’ve risked it all to come here.

“For me, it’s just football and school.”