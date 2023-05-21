WATCH: Father John Enemuo ordained to priesthood by Bishop Koenig in Diocese of WIlmington — Photo gallery

Father John Enemuo, the latest priest to be ordained in the Diocese of Wilmington, has been assigned as associate pastor to St. Mary of the Assumption in Hockessin.

Bishop Koenig announced the parish assignment at the end of the ordination Mass May 20 at Cathedral of St. Peter in Wilmington.

Father Enemuo came to the United States from Nigeria. He moved from Ohio to Delaware before deciding to join the Diocese of Wilmington in priestly formation.

Numerous priests and deacons took part in the ordination Mass. Several have described Father Enemuo as joyful, prayerful and someone who has already become a strong spiritual beacon in the diocese.