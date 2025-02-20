Euthanasia is the next step in assisted suicide; once these deadly practices are legalized there is always a push for expansion

By The Shield

Around the world euthanasia and assisted suicide present a growing threat to the sanctity of human life. Many nations face increasing pressure to allow physicians to participate in the killing of their patients. Assisted suicide and euthanasia are dishonestly presented as a loving or compassionate option that should be available to those who are terminally ill. The truth is that it never stops there.

Life Issues Institute researched the world and found that 14 countries, including eleven states and territories within the United States, have passed laws permitting varying degrees of euthanasia or assisted suicide. Using this in formation we created our latest educational resource, a global timeline on euthanasia and assisted suicide.

What we discovered is that without fail, once these deadly practices are legalized there is always a push for expansion. Of the countries that have legalized euthanasia or assisted suicide, nearly all have seen safety measures erode with time. All have faced constant pressure from pro-euthanasia groups to expand the parameters of legalized death.

Most countries began by allowing assisted suicide for terminal patients who are given less than six months to live. Sadly, this was never intended to be the destination but rather acted as a catalyst for more radical policies.

Among the many instances of these radical policy changes, here are some stand outs. Belgium in 2002 legalized euthanasia with the passage of the “Euthanasia Act.” The law allowed adults that are experiencing “unbearable physical or psychological suffering” to be euthanized. Calls immediately began to expand the criteria to include those with conditions like dementia. Only 12 years later, the legislation was amended in 2014 to allow euthanasia without an age requirement. As a result, Belgium now allows for the euthanasia of children.

Similarly, the Netherlands saw significant expansion of legalized euthanasia. In 1984 the Dutch Supreme Court issued a ruling that allowed legal euthanasia under very strict circumstances. The patient’s suffering had to be deemed hopeless by medical standards, a second doctor’s opinion was required, and the procedure was to be documented thoroughly before being reported to legal authorities for review.

In 2001 the “Termination of Life on Request and Assisted Suicide Act” was passed, fully legalizing the practice. In 2004 protocol was introduced to allow euthanasia specifically for infants. In 2016 proposals were made to allow elderly people who feel they have “completed their life” yet have no ailment to be eligible, though this effort has not yet been successful. In 2023 euthanasia rules were changed and it was made legal for children with terminal illnesses.

For information on the legislation or to follow updates from the Maryland Catholic Conference at http://www.mdcatholic.org/joincan.

These examples and more are made available through our interactive global timeline located on our website at lifeissues.org. Every country and state that has legalized euthanasia or assisted suicide is displayed. Once selected a timeline will appear documenting the history of legalized death and the erosion of the initial safeguards.

Life Issues Institute created this tool as an essential resource for legislators, educators, and anyone advocating for life. By offering a clear view of the slippery slope of euthanasia and assisted suicide laws, we equip people with the knowledge needed to stand up and defend the sanctity of life.

Available for free, our educational tool is perfect for use at both local and international levels. It can help inform debates, support legislative efforts, and empower advocates to promote life-affirming policies.Like all organizations or movements which promote the culture of death, lies and euphemisms run rampant in euthanasia or assisted suicide. This is not compassionate or loving. This is expedient and careless.

To learn more and explore our timeline of euthanasia and assisted suicide, scan the QR code using the camera on your mobile device.

Please share this information far and wide so that we can defeat this culture of death and nurture a culture of life from conception through natural death.

“The Shield, Defenders of Life” is a monthly publication of “Life Issues Institute, saving lives through pro-life education,” which can be found at lifeissues.org.