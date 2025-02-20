On the next Catholic Forum, learn about Catholic Transformational Christian Leadership with Fr. Nathan Cromly

On the next Catholic Forum, learn about Catholic Transformational Christian Leadership with...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a cut from the Catholic Treasures album, we talk with the founder and leader of the Saint John Institute, Father Nathan Cromly, about his new book, “Coached by Paul the Apostle: Lessons in Transformation.”

Is there a better coach than St. Paul? Father Cromlyshares why following St. Paul’s example can make us brave, strong Christian leaders.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.comDioceseofWilm.

