On the next Catholic Forum, learn about Catholic Transformational Christian Leadership with Fr. Nathan Cromly

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog and a cut from the Catholic Treasures album, we talk with the founder and leader of the Saint John Institute, Father Nathan Cromly, about his new book, “Coached by Paul the Apostle: Lessons in Transformation.”

Is there a better coach than St. Paul? Father Cromlyshares why following St. Paul’s example can make us brave, strong Christian leaders.

You can see a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – YouTube.comDioceseofWilm.

Catholic Forum is a production of the Office of Communication of the Diocese of Wilmington.

• Podcast link – catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/transformational-christian-leadership-with-fr-nathan-cromly

• Video link – youtu.be/rCHqD12vLcs?si=ipq4O8ZevE7c6kjF

• Show airs Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640AM.

