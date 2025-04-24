‘It is a moment during which we need to be united in prayer,’ Cardinal Pizzaballa says as he leaves Jerusalem for his first conclave

‘It is a moment during which we need to be united in...

JERUSALEM (OSV News) — In his final words before departing Jerusalem for the Vatican where he will participate in his first conclave to choose the next pope, Latin Patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa urged the faithful of his diocese to be united in prayer as Jerusalem bid him a royal goodbye after he celebrated Mass for Pope Francis at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

“It is a moment during which we need to be united in prayer, first for me, because this is a time in which I carry a great and important responsibility,” said Cardinal Pizzaballa in a recorded message.

“And we must all pray for the church, for we are a part of a big body which is (the) universal church — the Catholic Church. I am sure that your prayers, all together, will bring the right choices for the good of the universal church.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa, who is considered one of the possible candidates to be elected the next pope despite his young age of 60, ended his message by asking the Lord to bless his faithful and with the words “see you soon.”

In the video religious and faithful are seen waving as the car carrying Cardinal Pizzaballa drives out of the Latin Patriarchate compound in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The patriarch concelebrated April 23 Mass honoring the pontificate of Pope Francis and praying for the repose of his soul at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher with Cardinal Mykola Bychok, eparchal bishop of Sts. Peter and Paul of Melbourne of the Ukrainians (Australia); Franciscan Father Francesco Patton, custos of the Holy Land; and the apostolic nuncio to Israel, Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana; and other bishops and priests.

In his homily, Father Patton spoke of the church’s sorrow and hope, recalling Pope Francis’ constant request for prayers and his closeness to those who suffer, especially in the Holy Land.

He cited Pope Francis’ final Easter appeal for peace in the Gaza Strip, where he continued to call for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid and release of the hostages, highlighting his enduring message of mercy.

Father Patton quoted from the final “urbi et orbi” (to the city and to the world) Easter message, in which the pope said: “I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace!”

Father Patton urged all to follow Pope Francis’ example of humility and love, saying the empty tomb reminds us that life triumphs over death.

Judith Sudilovsky writes for OSV News from Jerusalem.