Peace by force is a ‘troubling’ idea, Iran Cardinal Dominique Mathieu says

The recent 12-day war between Israel and Iran has brought about fear and anxiety in the country and tested the faith of its small Catholic community, said Belgian Cardinal Dominique Mathieu of Tehran-Isfahan.

In a July 12 email to OSV News, Cardinal Mathieu said the conflict was another confirmation “of what Pope Francis called the ‘third world war in pieces.'”

“The situation has undoubtedly affected us all, including the Catholic community in Iran, bringing about increased anxieties and difficult decisions,” the cardinal said.

The war between Israel and Iran, he added, has “heightened our awareness of the fragility of peace and the importance of prayer and solidarity in our lives.”

Israel launched a preemptive strike June 13 against Iran and said the country’s nuclear ambitions posed an “existential threat.” The attack targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and resulted in the assassination of military generals and nuclear scientists. In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles against several Israeli cities and military sites.

After the United States bombed three Iranian nuclear test facilities, a ceasefire was negotiated June 24 between the two warring countries.

“It is troubling to hear the idea of ‘obtaining peace by force,’ where violence becomes the only means of addressing conflicts,” Cardinal Mathieu told OSV News.

The Belgian cardinal explained that after a period in which “globalization was a hopeful watchword,” the rise of populist nationalism has led to “more barriers and increased armament, justified by fears of actual or potential attacks.”

“This leads to a climate where pre-emptive or preventive aggression is justified, and the notion of the other as a brother or sister to love diminishes,” he said. “Negotiations are often based on power balances rather than sincere dialogue and mutual understanding.”

He also said that for Iranians, “the ongoing uncertainty is compounded by years of embargoes and inflation, which make everyday life increasingly difficult.”

According to the 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom by the U.S. State Department, there are approximately 21,000 Catholics in Iran. Cardinal Mathieu was appointed Archbishop of Tehran-Isfahan by Pope Francis in 2021.

In December 2024, in what would be his final consistory before his April 21 death, Pope Francis created him a cardinal. Following the announcement of the ceasefire, his successor, Pope Leo XIV, prayed that the “wounds caused by the bloody actions of recent days be healed.”

“Let us reject arrogance and revenge, and instead resolutely choose the path of dialogue, diplomacy and peace,” the pope said June 25 during his weekly general audience.

Cardinal Mathieu told OSV News that Catholics are facing “this reality with the patience of small steps, perseverance in prayer, and trust in God’s providence” and continued to pray for peace and strength “to endure these challenging times, holding onto hope that dialogue and compassion will ultimately prevail.”

He also said that during the conflict, he “sought guidance and support” from the apostolic nunciature in Iran and the Vatican Secretariat of State.”

Pope Leo “has spoken out clearly about the ongoing conflict, emphasizing that war is not the solution,” the cardinal said. “We take comfort in his words and continue to pray for peace, trusting in the Lord’s mercy and the possibility of reconciliation.”

As fears in Iran and the rest of the world of a wider global conflict continue to rise, Cardinal Mathieu called on Catholics to remember Jesus’ invitation “to be vigilant against being troubled by wars and the noises of conflicts.”

“In these challenging times, my hope for Iran and the world is rooted in the belief that peace begins within each of us,” he said, adding that Pope Leo often reminds Catholics that “true peace is built in the heart and from the heart – through prayer, compassion, and a commitment to justice.”

“I encourage all Catholics and believers around the world to hold onto hope, to pray fervently, and to be witnesses of Christ’s love amid the turmoil,” Cardinal Mathieu said.