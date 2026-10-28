Spanish bishops offer prayers, support after high-speed train collision kills at least 68, toll rising, hundreds injured

TOLEDO, Spain — The Church in Spain expressed its sorrow and solidarity with the victims of an Oct. 28 train accident between Urda and Los Yébenes, near the historic town of Toledo, entrusting the deceased, the injured and their families to prayer.

Bishops, dioceses and religious congregations conveyed their condolences through social media and asked for comfort and strength for those affected after two high speed trains collided just before 9 a.m. near the ancient town that for centuries was the capital of Spain.

As of the early afternoon hours (EDT) of Oct. 28, 68 deaths have been reported, with hundreds injured, and the death toll expected to rise.

The Spanish bishops’ conference expressed its “condolences and closeness to the families of the victims” and said the bishops prayed “for the eternal rest of the deceased and for the recovery of the injured.”

The conference said the bishops joined “in the grief of those affected” and asked “for prayer in the celebrations of the Christian community for all the victims so that, under the intercession of the Virgin Mary, Comforter of the Afflicted and Queen of Peace, the Lord may grant the gift of life to the victims and hope to the families and those affected.”

The bishops also prayed for “all those who work in emergency services, those who care for the injured and those who support the families of the victims.”

As the firefighters from the Alcázar de San Juan and Orgaz fire stations, Civil Protection from several surrounding towns, medical helicopters and mobile intensive care units were working at the scene, parish priests also rushed to assist the victims spiritually.

— Parish facilities, Caritas at the service of victims —

Father José Miguel Fernández, the parish priest of Urda, told Spanish Catholic media Alfa y Omega that the tragedy caught him at meetings in the offices of the Archdiocese of Toledo, where he immediately decided to come back to Urda.

He immediately contacted the town’s mayor and told the Spanish Catholic outlet that he has “offered the parish facilities for whatever is needed. Just as the parish Caritas organizations are available for anything necessary.”

Father Fernández, conveying the message to all the affected, said that “the first thing is to offer them encouragement and show them the support of the Church, the comfort of God.”

Toledo’s Archbishop Francisco Cerro of Toledo and Auxiliary Bishop César García Magán, secretary general of the bishops’ conference, said they “wish to express their deep concern and their closeness to all those affected.”

In a statement, the prelates entrusted “the victims and their families to the Lord.” They said they prayed “for those who have been injured and for all those who are experiencing moments of anguish and uncertainty as a result of this accident,” expressing their “recognition and gratitude to the emergency, health, and security services ,” and to all those “working to assist and care for those affected.”

The bishops also said that the archdiocesan branch of Caritas, and the parishes of Urda and Los Yébenes were at the service “to all those affected and their families to offer them the help, accompaniment, and support they may need in these difficult times.”

— Spain in shock after third major accident in 2026 —

Spain was thrown into shock as news spread about the collision, which most likely was caused by a human error after electronic signaling went off and the train was allowed to proceed with a red signal in place.

In January when two high speed trains collided near Adamuz, more than 40 people died, and Spain was devastated to see another tragic accident days later when a train derailed near Barcelona.

The two trains that collided in the proximity of the old Spanish capital were carrying a total of 544 people on board and, according to The Guardian, were traveling in the same direction on the high-speed line from Madrid to Seville.

The king and queen of Spain said in a social media post that they “share in the grief of the families and loved ones of the deceased and send our best wishes to the injured and those affected.”

The royal household posted on X: “Our support also goes out to the emergency teams and all those working in the area to help in any way they can under these circumstances.”

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the country was “in mourning,” with Óscar Puente, the transport minister, pointing to a human error and “inexplicable” decision to order trains to go ahead full speed after a signalling failure.

— Condolences from Church and state leaders —

Bishop Ginés García Beltrán of Betafe expressed his sorrow and offered prayers for “the eternal rest of the deceased and the speedy recovery of the injured.” “May the Lord sustain and comfort those affected,” he added.

Archbishop José Ángel Saiz Meneses of Seville, where the trains were headed, summarized his message in three words: “Prayer, closeness, and support” for the victims and their families, he said.

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, went on X to say: “In these very difficult hours, the Italian Government stands with Spain and the Spanish people.

“My thoughts — and those of our entire Government — are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those working tirelessly in the rescue operations.”

Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry sent its “deepest condolences to the families of the victims, to the Government and the Spanish people,” with its Jordanian counterpart expressing “solidarity and full support with the government and people of Spain.”

Bishop José Ignacio Munilla of Orihuela-Alicante shared a prayer for the deceased: “Grant them, O Lord, eternal rest, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”