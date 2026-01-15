U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says U.S. closely working with Catholic Church to get Cuba humanitarian aid

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Jan. 14 that the first in a series of direct humanitarian shipments to Cuba “in close partnership with the Catholic Church” would take place the same day — as well as another Jan. 16 — as the island recovers from Hurricane Melissa.

In a statement, Rubio called the shipments “part of the $3 million of disaster assistance committed by the Trump Administration” in the wake of the storm, which left extensive damage in eastern Cuba, as well as Jamaica and Haiti.

“These shipments reflect our sustained commitment to the Cuban people as they continue to recover from the devastation,” Rubio said. “While the storm has passed, humanitarian needs remain acute, and recovery efforts are ongoing.”

“A U.S.-supported humanitarian flight will depart from Florida, carrying much needed relief supplies,” he continued. “A second flight will follow on January 16, and a commercial vessel will deliver additional assistance within weeks. These shipments include food, hygiene kits, and other essential items to help Cuban families recover and rebuild.”

The State Department said the food kits include supplies like rice, beans, oil, and sugar. The assistance will also include water purification tablets and storage containers, as well as household essentials like pots and pans, as well as sheets, blankets and solar lanterns.

“Consistent with our longstanding policy, we have taken extraordinary measures to ensure that this assistance reaches the Cuban people directly, without interference or diversion by the illegitimate regime,” Rubio said. “We are working in close partnership with the Catholic Church in Cuba to deliver aid transparently and effectively.”

Last year, the Trump administration moved to dissolve the U.S. Agency for International Development, placing some of its remaining functions under the purview of the State Department.

Cuts to funding for the government’s now-shuttered humanitarian aid agency in countries all over the globe included funding for some efforts by Catholic and other faith-based humanitarian groups.

Robyn Fieser, media relations manager for Catholic Relief Services, the overseas charitable arm of the Catholic Church in the U.S., said in a statement provided to OSV News, “Following Hurricane Melissa, we are supporting the delivery of emergency supplies to families in Cuba with funding from the U.S. government, working in coordination with the Catholic Church, a longstanding and trusted partner in reaching communities during times of crisis.”