Pope Leo XIV comforts families of victims of Swiss Crans-Montana tragic bar fire: ‘Time of great pain and suffering’

Pope Leo XIV met Jan. 15 with the families of victims of the Crans-Montana bar fire on New Year’s night, which took the lives of 40 people and injured 116 in a Swiss resort tragedy.

The pontiff was “deeply moved and shocked” to meet them, he said, “at this time of great pain and suffering,” consoling them with “affection” and a message of hope.

The “terrible fire that has captured the imagination of the entire world,” in the pope’s words, broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in a bar called Le Constellation in Crans-Montana, a ski resort in southern Switzerland, around 115 miles from Geneva.

The fire broke “at the most unexpected moment, on a day when everyone was rejoicing and celebrating, exchanging good wishes of joy and happiness,” the pope said during the meeting.

Asking what meaning could be given to the suffering of their loved ones and their own, the pope said, citing Matthew’s Gospel: “There is only one word, brothers and sisters, that is appropriate: that of the Son of God on the cross — to whom you are so close today — who, from the depths of his abandonment and pain, cried out to the Father: ‘My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'”

Even though patience seems hard in time of trial, the reward, the pope said, is worthy: “Jesus rises gloriously, living forever in the joy and eternal light of Easter,” the pope said, at the same time telling the grieving families that the pope “cannot explain” why “you and your loved ones have been asked to face such a trial.”

“The affection and human words of compassion that I address to you today seem very limited and impotent,” the pontiff told them, assuring that at the same time, as the successor of Peter, he wanted to pass on the message of hope: “Your hope is not in vain, because Christ is truly risen!”

“The faith that dwells within us illuminates the darkest and most painful moments of our lives with an irreplaceable light, which helps us to courageously continue on the journey toward our goal,” Pope Leo said, reminding those gathered that “Jesus precedes us on this path of death and resurrection, which requires patience and perseverance.”

“Be assured of his closeness and his tenderness: He is not distant from what you are experiencing; on the contrary, he shares it and carries it with you” he said.

Assuring them of the prayers of the whole Church for their loved ones, the pope stressed: “Your heart is pierced today, as was Mary’s at the foot of the Cross.”

He encouraged the families to entrust their pain to Our Lady of Sorrows: “Direct your tears to her without reserve and seek in her the maternal comfort that she can give you. Like her, you will know how to wait patiently, in the night of suffering but with the certainty of faith, for a new day to dawn; and you will rediscover joy.”

Hundreds gathered in a Catholic church in Montana Station Jan. 1, and daily Masses were said to pray for those killed following the fire.

Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey of Sion celebrated Epiphany Mass Jan. 4 in Chapelle Saint-Christophe for the intention of the victims, with a massive crowd marching through the streets of the picturesque Alpine town in honor of the victims that same day.

Adding to the gravity of the tragedy, Swiss Police confirmed that most of the victims were very young — between ages 13 and 25.

The pope sent his message of closeness to the families right after the incident — dubbed one of the most tragic in Swiss history — and after many Italian youth died in a fire.

Meeting the youth of the Diocese of Rome Jan. 10, the pope encouraged young people to pray for their deceased colleagues and their loved ones. The blaze injured many young people severely as they could not escape the basement bar, where fire spread with record speed through the soundproofing foam in the club.

A judge in Switzerland has ordered that one of the two co-owners of the ski resort bar — Jacques Moretti, a French citizen — be kept in detention for 90 days, the BBC reported.

He and his wife, Jessica, who is also French, are suspected of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence as the fire is believed to have been started by sparklers in champagne bottles raised too close to the soundproof-foam covering the ceiling during a New Year’s party.

A visibly devastated Jessica, who is under house arrest, told reporters on Jan. 9 that she was sorry about the “unthinkable tragedy” that “happened in our establishment” and that her heart “goes out to the victims,” telling reporters, in tears: “I want to apologize to all the victims.”

Meeting with the youth of Rome, Pope Leo stressed: “We too must remember that life is so precious, that we can never forget those who suffer.”

Unfortunately, he said, “those families, still grieving, must now seek how to overcome that pain. This is also why our prayers, our unity, are important: Let us always remain united, as friends, as brothers!”