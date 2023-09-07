Smyrna High School overpowers Archmere Academy in field hockey opener: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmre opened its 2023 field hockey season on Sept. 6 against defending Division I state champion Smyrna, and the Auks’ defense kept them within striking distance. The Eagles, however, locked down defensively, holding the Auks to a single shot in a 3-0 decision.

The teams met on a blazing hot afternoon on the artificial surface in Claymont, and the breaks after the first and third quarters, along with halftime, were extended to allow the players to cool off under tents and get plenty of water. On the field, the Eagles kept their cool, plugging along while the Auks stifled chance after chance by the Eagles.

Smyrna’s pressure resulted in nine first-half penalty corners, but they could convert on just one. That came with 3:04 to go in the first quarter, when Bree Moffett took a pass from older sister Dru and fired a waist-high shot past Auks goalie Ava Hughes on the short side.

Bree Moffett returned the favor early in the second quarter. She stole an outlet pass and fed Dru, who lofted a shot into the cage. Smyrna’s defense was on point all afternoon, keeping Archmere from establishing any kind of rhythm.

Archmere fended off the Eagles on several other chances. Hughes came up with numerous impressive saves, and she got some help from her defense, which stopped three other shots from crossing the line.

Smyrna carried its offensive onslaught into the second half, but Hughes and the defense were stout. Four minutes into the fourth quarter, Hughes guessed correctly on a penalty stroke by Dru Moffett, deflecting the shot off the left post. Alexis Mancuso added the final goal, with Bree Moffett getting the assist, with five minutes remaining.

The Eagles had a 19-1 advantage in shots, along with all 17 penalty corners. Goalie Halle Geiger stopped the only shot she saw, which came in the final minute. Smyrna (1-0) visits Sussex Academy on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.

Hughes had 13 saves, with Bella Hughes getting credit for two others and Madeleine Cowan another. The Auks (0-1) host Wilmington Friends on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.