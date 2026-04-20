It’s a busy week for athletic teams from Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

Athletic fields up and down the state will be busy this week with spring high school sports. Some potential postseason matchups will take place among them, with some excellent matchups on the schedule.
As usual, it’s a good idea to check schedules before heading out. Updates are normally available at www.websites4sports.com.
Boys
Baseball
Monday, April 20
Holly Grove at SS. Peter and Paul (4-7), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 21
Archmere (3-3) at MOT Charter (2-3), 3:30 p.m.
Red Lion ((6-3) at Salesianum (7-1), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22
SS. Peter and Paul at Key, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 23
St. Elizabeth (4-3) at Brandywine (4-1), 3:45 p.m.
Tower Hill (6-2) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Salesianum vs. Newark Charter (5-2), 4 p.m. at Frawley Stadium
Middletown (0-7) at Saint Mark’s (4-3), 4 p.m.
Friday, April 24
SS. Peter and Paul at St. Vincent Pallotti, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
SS. Peter and Paul at Kent County, 10 a.m.
Tower Hill at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.
Archmere at Caesar Rodney (7-1), noon
Cape Henlopen (6-1) at Salesianum, noon. A big week for Salesianum baseball wraps up with a visit from the defending state champions. Both teams feature strong pitching, although this will be the third game of the week for each squad. Cape entered this week having scored 27 runs in its previous two games.
Sussex Academy (2-5) at Saint Mark’s, 2 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday, April 20
Wilmington Friends (7-1) at Saint Mark’s (0-6), 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, April 21
Delaware Military (2-3) at Archmere (2-3), 3:45 p.m.
SS. Peter and Paul (5-6) at St. Vincent Pallotti, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22
Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Christian (3-2), 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 23
Tower Hill (3-4) at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Hillers will present a challenge to the Auks as Archmere holds its annual Penna Strong game. The Auks remember former Archmere student Anthony Penna, trading in their green for red for one day. On the turf, these two programs are working some young players into the mix.
Friday, April 24
SS. Peter and Paul at Annapolis Area Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Manheim Township (Pa.) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
Saint Mark’s at Sussex Academy (5-1), 12:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday, April 20
Sussex Academy (2-4) at Saint Mark’s (2-5), 4 p.m.
Brandywine (5-1) at Salesianum (8-0), 5:30 p.m.
Archmere (2-6) vs. Odyssey Charter (5-1), 6 p.m. at Grail Sports Complex, Elsmere
Wednesday, April 22
Conrad (2-4) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at McKean (1-6), 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, April 23
Salesianum at Wilmington Charter (7-0), 5 p.m. The Sals make the short trip to Charter for this battle of the unbeatens. This match should feature lots of big hits, with the Sals’ Andrew Mahoney and Charter’s Ida Rosenblatt leading the way up front.
Friday, April 24
Archmere at Mount Pleasant (3-3), 3:30 p.m.
Odyssey Charter at Saint Mark’s, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
Salesianum at Haverford Invitational, 8:30 a.m. at Haverford (Pa.) High School
Girls
Softball
Monday, April 20
Padua (4-3) at Indian River (3-5), 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 21
MOT Charter (2-4) at Archmere (0-6), 3:30 p.m.
Ursuline (3-3) vs. Delaware Military (4-7), 4 p.m. at Piedmont Softball Field
Saint Mark’s (6-2) at Cape Henlopen (3-4), 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22
Padua vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Thursday, April 23
Padua vs. Delmarva Christian (3-4), 4 p.m. at Millsboro Little League
Appoquinimink (6-2) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. Two teams with postseason aspirations do battle. The Spartans have put up nearly 10 runs per game, but Appo pitching is allowing a paltry two per outing.
Friday, April 24
Odyssey Charter (4-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
Archmere vs. Hodgson (2-4), noon at Canal Little League
Saint Mark’s at St. Georges (2-5), noon
Soccer
Monday, April 20
Wilmington Charter (5-1) at Archmere (3-2), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 21
Saint Mark’s (4-0-1) vs. Padua (2-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer. The Spartans and Pandas go head-to-head in a interdivisional matchup. The Spartans’ fast-paced offense is putting up four goals a game, but defense is a strength of the Pandas.
Ursuline (4-2-1) at Caravel (4-0-2), 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 23
Concord (4-1) at Ursuline 3:30 p.m.
Caravel at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Archmere at Tower Hill (3-3), 4 p.m.
Appoquinimink (4-0-1) vs. Padua, 6:30 p.m. at Salesianum Fusco Field. The Pandas host the Lady Jaguars under the lights in a battle of Division I title contenders. Padua has posted two convincing wins since falling twice in a trip to North and South Carolina to open the season. Appo is the defending state champion whose schedule gets tougher beginning with this game.
Lacrosse
Monday, April 20
Padua (6-1) at Smyrna (4-2), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 21
Ursuline (4-2) at Saint Mark’s (1-3), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere (4-2) at Delaware Military (3-3), 4 p.m.
Worcester Prep at SS. Peter and Paul (5-4), 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 23
Saint Mark’s vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Archmere at Tower Hill (6-0), 3:45 p.m.
The Catholic High School at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 24
Middletown (3-3) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
Archmere at Sussex Academy (3-3), 11 a.m.