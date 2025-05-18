Laurel High School holds off Padua Academy as softball regular season comes to a close: Photo gallery

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED – Padua softball celebrated its three seniors on May 18, and although the Pandas didn’t get the desired result against Laurel, they have a state tournament game to look forward to. Laurel scored four runs in the top of the third inning, then held off a Padua comeback attempt for a 5-4 win at Brandywine High School.

The Pandas set down the first six Bulldogs, but Laurel’s Jai’Lah Shockley opened the third with a double to center. Satisha Louis bunted, but an errant throw to first allowed Shockley to score. Louis scored on another throwing error. Khloe Shockey drove in the third run of the frame with a sacrifice bunt, and Ashlyn Ullman’s double to left scored Bailey Ullman with the final run of the inning.

Padua answered in its half of the third. Isabella Calamita (Our Lady of Peace Parish, Folsom, Pa.) stroked a leadoff single, and Kaia Bennett was safe on an error. A single to right by Eliana Hill brought Calamita home and sent Bennett to third. Bennett came home on the third single of the inning, this one by Sophia Evans (Holy Family Parish). Bulldogs pitcher Braidyn Hoffman got out of trouble with a fly ball and a popup.

The Pandas tacked on a run in the fourth. Alexandra Dawson tripled off the fence in right-center to begin the inning, and she scored on a groundout by Lili DiMarco (St. John the Beloved Parish).

Laurel got that run back in the fifth, and the game came down to the bottom of the seventh. A fielder’s choice put Rose Casey (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) on first base with one out. She moved to third on Bennett’s double to center. Casey scored on a groundout by Hill, with Bennett going to third. Evans got a hold of one, but it was caught in left field to end the game.

Padua finished the regular season 9-7 and earned the 14th seed in the state tournament, and Laurel closed out at 10-8. The Bulldogs also made the 24-team postseason field.

Photos by Mike Lang.