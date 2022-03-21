A busy season of spring sports returns for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington beginning March 21

The busiest season of the high school sports calendar gets under way Monday afternoon with a few girls soccer games and one girls lacrosse game on the Eastern Shore. Until then, everyone is 0-0 and tied for first place.

There is much more action beginning Tuesday, with several baseball and softball games, along with tennis and boys lacrosse. And boys volleyball begins what it hopes will be its last season before official recognition is granted by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Of course, all of the sports are outdoors except for volleyball, so a quick check of the weather is advisable.

Girls

Soccer

Monday

Archmere at MOT Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Tuesday

Polytech at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline at Caravel, 6:15 p.m. The Raiders and Buccaneers haven’t met since the 2019 season. Caravel is the defending Division II champion, while the Raiders advanced to the quarterfinals in the state tournament last year.

Wednesday

Middletown at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Cavaliers hung a 2-0 loss on the Auks last March. Archmere won nine straight after that game on their way to the Division II quarterfinals.

Thursday

Padua vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

MOT Charter at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Concord at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at Appoquinimink, 4 p.m.

Softball

Tuesday

Delaware Military at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

William Penn vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

St. Elizabeth at Delcastle, 4 p.m.

Appoquinimink at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Friday

A.I. DuPont at Archmere, 3:$5 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 11 a.m.

Seaford at Archmere, noon

Lacrosse

Monday

Kent Island at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere at Delaware Military, 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Kennett (Pa.), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Caravel vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse

Polytech at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Tuesday

Archmere at Conrad, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline at Glasgow, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday

Delaware Military at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. Two veteran teams meet in Claymont to open the season. Archmere finished last season as one of the hottest in the state, including a win over DMA, who would go on to win the state championship.

St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Newark at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Mount Pleasant at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.

Smyrna at Salesianum, noon

Saint Mark’s at Lake Forest, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

A.I. DuPont at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Delaware Military at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Mount St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum at Smyrna, 4 p.m.

Friday

Potomac School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Gunston (Md.), 4:30 p.m.

Easton (Md.) at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m. The Sals welcome yet another out-of-state power to Wilmington. This season, the visitors to Abessinio Stadium include Hill Academy (Canada), Manasquan (N.J.), IMG Academy (Fla.) and Radnor (Pa.).

Saturday

Brandywine at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Wednesday

Salesianum at Newark, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Academy, 4 p.m.

Friday

Concord at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Delcastle at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Tuesday

Conrad at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Glenelg, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

Mount Pleasant at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Caesar Rodney at Salesianum, 4 p.m.