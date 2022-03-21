A busy season of spring sports returns for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington beginning March 21

The busiest season of the high school sports calendar gets under way Monday afternoon with a few girls soccer games and one girls lacrosse game on the Eastern Shore. Until then, everyone is 0-0 and tied for first place.
There is much more action beginning Tuesday, with several baseball and softball games, along with tennis and boys lacrosse. And boys volleyball begins what it hopes will be its last season before official recognition is granted by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Of course, all of the sports are outdoors except for volleyball, so a quick check of the weather is advisable.
Girls
Soccer
Archmere at MOT Charter, 3:30 p.m.
Wilmington Charter vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
Tuesday
Polytech at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Ursuline at Caravel, 6:15 p.m. The Raiders and Buccaneers haven’t met since the 2019 season. Caravel is the defending Division II champion, while the Raiders advanced to the quarterfinals in the state tournament last year.
Wednesday
Middletown at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Cavaliers hung a 2-0 loss on the Auks last March. Archmere won nine straight after that game on their way to the Division II quarterfinals.
Thursday
Padua vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park
MOT Charter at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Concord at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Archmere at Appoquinimink, 4 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday
Delaware Military at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
William Penn vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
St. Elizabeth at Delcastle, 4 p.m.
Appoquinimink at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Friday
A.I. DuPont at Archmere, 3:$5 p.m.
Saturday
Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 11 a.m.
Seaford at Archmere, noon
Lacrosse
Kent Island at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Archmere at Delaware Military, 3:30 p.m.
Ursuline at Kennett (Pa.), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Caravel vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse
Polytech at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Tuesday
Thursday
Ursuline at Glasgow, 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Saint Mark’s at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Boys
Baseball
Delaware Military at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. Two veteran teams meet in Claymont to open the season. Archmere finished last season as one of the hottest in the state, including a win over DMA, who would go on to win the state championship.
St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.
Newark at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Beth Tfiloh at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
Archmere at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Mount Pleasant at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.
Smyrna at Salesianum, noon
Saint Mark’s at Lake Forest, 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday
A.I. DuPont at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Delaware Military at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Mount St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Salesianum at Smyrna, 4 p.m.
Friday
Potomac School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Archmere at Gunston (Md.), 4:30 p.m.
Easton (Md.) at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m. The Sals welcome yet another out-of-state power to Wilmington. This season, the visitors to Abessinio Stadium include Hill Academy (Canada), Manasquan (N.J.), IMG Academy (Fla.) and Radnor (Pa.).
Saturday
Brandywine at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Salesianum at Newark, 3:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at Sussex Academy, 4 p.m.
Friday
Concord at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Delcastle at Salesianum, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Glenelg, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Friday
Mount Pleasant at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Caesar Rodney at Salesianum, 4 p.m.