A busy slate of high school sports awaits teams from Catholic Diocese of Wilmington

The end of the Easter break marks an acceleration for the high school sports schedule. A few teams were busy last week, but most took some time for rest.

That is good news for high school sports fans. There are compelling matchups in virtually every sport, and each day brings something to watch. Baseball heads to the University of Delaware, and boys lacrosse has some enticing interstate battles. Girls soccer title hopefuls meet in prime time, and a marquee girls lacrosse game is set for high noon.

Sunscreen might be necessary with temperatures well above normal. As usual, it’s a good idea to check out the schedule before heading out to see if any changes have been made.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday, April 14

Wilmington Charter (2-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-2), 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Saint Mark’s (3-2) at Appoquinimink (4-3), 4 p.m.

Archmere (3-1) vs. Conrad (6-0), 4:30 p.m. at Richey Elementary School. The Auks are off to a strong start, but they’ll face their toughest test of the season to date when they meet the Red Wolves. Conrad is one of the top-scoring teams in Delaware and is looking for another deep tournament run.

Middletown (0-5) at Salesianum (4-1), 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Friends School of Baltimore at SS. Peter and Paul (3-6), 4 p.m.

Salesianum at Tower Hill (4-1), 4 p.m. The Sals make the short trip to Tower Hill, always a tough opponent. The Hillers have been scoring at an impressive pace, but the Sals’ pitching staff has been sharp in the early going.

Friday, April 17

SS. Peter and Paul at Salisbury Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Archmere at Indian River (3-2), 11 a.m.

Saint Mark’s vs. Newark Charter (3-2), 11 a.m. at University of Delaware. The Spartans and Patriots take to the turf at Bob Hannah Stadium. Newark Charter is looking for some offense, having been shut out in two straight games as this week began. It will not be an easy task against Saint Mark’s, a team with quality pitching.

Father Judge (Pa.) at Salesianum, 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday, April 14

SS. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.

John Carroll (Md.) at Salesianum (4-3), 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Saint Mark’s (0-3) at Tatnall (1-5), 3:45 p.m.

Friday, April 17

Archbishop Curley at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Scarsdale (N.Y.) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

Salesianum vs. Upper Arlington (Ohio), 11 a.m. at Penn State University, State College, Pa.

Volleyball

Wednesday, April 15

Saint Mark’s (2-3) at Delcastle (4-3), 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Salesianum (6-0) at Aspira (0-6), 4:45 p.m.

Friday, April 17

Archmere (2-4) at Concord (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (5-0), 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Indian River (3-0) at Salesianum, noon. Two of the top teams in the state meet for a weekend matinee in Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium. Entering this week, both the Indians and the Sals had lost just one set all season. One of those teams will see that number increase substantially by the end of the match. IR will be playing its third match of the week.

Girls

Softball

Tuesday, April 14

Conrad (4-0) at Archmere (0-3), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (3-1) vs. Newark Charter (2-4), 3:45 p.m. at Folk Park

Thursday, April 16

Ursuline (2-1) at MOT Charter (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Saint Mark’s (4-2), 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Conrad, 4 p.m. The Pandas and Red Wolves both sit near the top of the standings as this week begins. The Pandas will need to be ready to capitalize on offense, as Red Wolves pitching and defense has allowed just three runs through their first four games.

Friday, April 17

Conrad vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Saturday, April 18

Appoquinimink (4-2) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Ursuline at Brandywine (1-3), 1 p.m.

Sussex Academy (4-2) vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields

Delsea Regional (N.J.) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Tuesday, April 14

Archmere (1-1) at MOT Charter (2-2), 3:30 p.m.

Red Lion (0-2-1) at Ursuline (3-1-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Delaware Military (1-4) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-0-1) at Middletown (4-0-1), 6 p.m. Contenders from Division II and Division I battle under the lights in a marquee matchup. Saint Mark’s has allowed just one goal through four games, but the Cavaliers aren’t giving up much themselves, having surrendered just two.

Thursday, April 16

Ursuline vs. Padua (1-2), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer

Friday, April 17

Archmere at Caravel (2-0-2), 6:15 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday, April 14

Saint Mark’s (1-1) at Archmere (3-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

SS. Peter and Paul (3-4) at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Christiana (0-3) at Ursuline (2-1), 4:45 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Padua (4-1) at Wilmington Charter (4-1), 3:30 p.m. Padua takes its high-octane offense to Charter, meeting a Force team that has not had any trouble finding the net, either. Freshman Gabrielle Getz has been one of the Pandas’ top scorers. One thing these teams have in common is that they both lost to St. Andrew’s.

Friday, April 17

Salisbury School at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Ursuline at Ursuline School (N.Y.), 4:30 p.m. as part of the Sisters Lax weekend

Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Ursuline vs. Ursuline (Mo.), 10:30 a.m. at Ursuline School, New Rochelle, N.Y. as part of Sisters Lax weekend

Cape Henlopen (4-2) at Archmere, noon. The Auks host the perennial powerhouse Vikings. Cape has made a habit of winning state championships. Thus far this season, their losses have come to highly regarded opponents from Maryland. Archmere’s defense will have to be on point in this one.

Padua at St. Georges (2-1), noon