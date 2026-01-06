A new year brings a return to close to normal for Catholic high school sports teams in Diocese of Wilmington

A new year brings a return to close to normal for Catholic...

For some teams, 2026 means their first game action in a few weeks. Others were busy over the Christmas break. Whatever the case, this is the week where the winter sports calendar begins to resemble a normal schedule.

There are some good games on the slate, including a few battles with Henlopen Conference teams. Archmere boys travel to Caesar Rodney, while the Milford Buccaneers, who entered the week undefeated, will head north to Saint Mark’s on Saturday. In girls hoops, Ursuline welcomes powerful Cape Henlopen to Wilmington, and SS. Peter and Paul tries to continue a successful campaign.

In wrestling, Saint Mark’s hosts its first dual meet of the season against St. Georges. The match is the first UnLocke the Light event in that sport, with proceeds to benefit the foundation in its effort to raise awareness and funds to support mental health initiatives.

Updated schedules are available at websites4sports.com.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Archmere (4-0) at Caesar Rodney (3-2), 5:30 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-5) at Lake Forest (2-2), 5:45 p.m.

Salesianum (5-5) at Malvern Prep (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (2-4) at St. Elizabeth (3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 8

Saint Mark’s at St. Georges (4-3), 5:15 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Newark Charter (2-2), 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9

Cristo Rey Jesuit (Md.) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Dickinson (1-5) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Caravel (7-0) at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Milford (7-0) at Saint Mark’s, 12:30 p.m. The undefeated Buccaneers make the trip to New Castle County for a battle with the Spartans. Kaisan Bacon is one of Milford’s top scorers; he’ll face off against a Saint Mark’s team that spreads its scoring around and has faced a tough schedule thus far.

Morris Catholic (N.J.) at St. Elizabeth, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11

Salesianum vs. Bonner and Prendergast (Pa.), time TBA in the Chris Evans Memorial Showcase at Chestnut Hill College, Philadelphia. The Sals will see several familiar faces when they battle the high-scoring Friars. Bonner and Prendie feature former St. Elizabeth players DaShaun Holden and Masen Price, and ex-Saint Mark’s Spartans Tariq Warner and Aydin Scott.

Wrestling

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Archmere (2-2) at Delaware Military (1-0), 6 p.m.

Salesianum (1-1) at Malvern Prep (Pa.), 6:30 p.m.

St. Georges (2-0) at Saint Mark’s (0-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9-Saturday, Jan. 10

Saint Mark’s at the East Coast Catholic Classic, Benedictine High School, Richmond, Va.

Archmere and Salesianum at the Delcastle Invitational, Delcastle Technical High School

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Saint Mark’s (4-2) at Padua (1-6), 6:30 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (5-0) at Ursuline (3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-2), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 8

Newark Charter (2-3) at St. Elizabeth (4-2), 6 p.m.

Ursuline at Padua, 6:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Red Lion (1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Archmere (3-1) at West Chester East (Pa.), noon

Wilmington Friends (2-0) at Padua, 12:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (3-3) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Brooklyn Law and Tech, 5:15 p.m. in the She Got Game Classic-Philly, Sixth Man Center, Philadelphia

Sunday, Jan. 11

St. Elizabeth vs. Digital Pioneers Academy (D.C.), noon in the She Got Game Classic-Philly, Sixth Man Center, Philadelphia

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Saint Mark’s (2-0 boys, 2-1 girls) at Concord (4-0 boys, 4-0 girls), 3 p.m.

Padua (4-0) vs. Archmere (0-2), 3 p.m. at Brandywine YMCA (girls only)

Brandywine (3-0 boys, 1-2 girls) vs. Salesianum (4-1)/Ursuline (3-0), 4 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club, Wilmington

Thursday, Jan. 8

Salisbury School vs. Ss. Peter and Paul (0-3 boys, 0-4-1 girls), time and location TBA

Archmere (0-2 boys) vs. Salesianum/Ursuline, 4 p.m. at Fraim Boys Club, Wilmington

Saint Mark’s at St. Andrew’s (2-0 boys 1-1 girls), 4 p.m.

Track (co-ed except where noted)

Friday, Jan. 9

Padua and Ursuline at DVGTCA No. 5, Ott Center for Track and Field, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Saturday, Jan. 10

Arcbhmere, Saint Mark’s at Tower Hill Invitational No. 2, 9 a.m.

Padua and Salesianum at the Refuel HOF Invitational, Armory Track and Field Center, New York