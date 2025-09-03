After abbreviated week of only football, high school sports begins in earnest for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

Football has its Week 0, during which three teams played before Labor Day. For the rest of the high school sports teams, this is opening week, and many of the Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington will have at least a game under their belts by the end of this weekend.

On the girls’ side, there are some big volleyball matches to open the schedule. Archmere kicks things off at Wilmington Friends on Sept. 3, and on Sept. 5, Ursuline travels to defending champion Tower Hill. The Raiders handed the Hillers their lone loss last season inside the Carpenter Fieldhouse.

In field hockey, Padua and Ursuline begin under the lights, and Archmere hosts Smyrna in a tussle between two perennial powers. Smyrna, in fact, reached the Division I state championship last year. Ss. Peter and Paul begins the season at home.

In boys sports, the schedule is somewhat lighter. Saint Mark’s hosts Odyssey Charter in soccer, and Salesianum, the Division I runner-up, travels to Sussex Academy, the Division II defending champion.

Schedules are subject to change. Information about scheduling, ticketing and other spectator policies are available at www.websites4sports.com.

For this week, all records are 0-0 except for football.

Boys

Football

Friday, Sept. 5

LaSalle College HS (Pa.) (2-0) at Salesianum (1-0), 7 p.m. The Sals, coming off a big win over Class 2A Red Lion, host the team ranked first in Pennsylvania by PA Football News and others, LaSalle College High School. The Explorers are loaded with college recruits, and they needed all of them to defeat Malvern Prep last week. The Sals got three touchdown passes from Brady Nabb in the Red Lion win, and they had plenty of big plays on defense and special teams.

St. Georges (1-0) at Saint Mark’s (0-1), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans open the home schedule against an old friend. Coach Bill DiNardo makes his Spartans debut at the Graveyard against the Hawks, coached by former Spartans head man John Wilson. Saint Mark’s plays a Class 3A team for the second straight week, while the Hawks are coming off a big win in their opener.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Archmere (0-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-0), 10:30 a.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Auks open the season against a Vikings team that has a win under its belt. St. Elizabeth showed a solid running game and a potent defensive line against First State Military in its win, shutting out the Bulldogs in the second half. Archmere is hungry after a first-round exit from the state tournament last season.

Soccer

Thursday, Sept. 4

Odyssey Charter at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Greenwood Mennonite at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Salesianum at Sussex Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country

Saturday, Sept. 6

Archmere and Saint Mark’s at Unionville 2 Mile Bash, 8:20 a.m. at Unionville (Pa.) High School

Salesianum at Cherokee Challenge, 10 a.m. at Cherokee (N.J.) High School

Girls

Field hockey

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Padua, 7:45 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Thursday, Sept. 4

Smyrna at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. Two of the traditional field hockey challengers meet in what has become an annual battle. The Eagles travel north after reaching the Division I final last season, where they fell in a close game against Cape Henlopen. They are led by Bree Moffett, who had a hat trick against the Auks last season, and goalie Nora O’Connell. Claudia Koch returns for her senior season for the Auks.

Friday, Sept. 5

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Tatnall, 3:45 p.m.

Mt. DeSales at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Ss. Peter and Paul at Indian Creek, 5 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Friends, 5:15 p.m.

Padua at St. Elizabeth, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 4

Saint Mark’s at Odessa, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

St. Elizabeth at McKean, 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Tower Hill, 5:15 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Cross country

Saturday, Sept. 6

Archmere, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Unionville 2 Mile Bash, 8:20 a.m. at Unionville (Pa.) High School

Padua at Cherokee Challenge, 10 a.m. at Cherokee (N.J.) High School

Soccer

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5

Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.