Archmere Academy boys basketball returns to winning column vs. Freire Charter School: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Archmere overcame a slow start offensively against Freire Charter, finding its shooting touch in the middle quarters in a 48-25 win over the Dragons on Feb. 10 at Moglia Fieldhouse. The Auks snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

Freire was held to a single free throw in the first quarter, which came from Jeffery Morton two and a half minutes in. Archmere’s first points arrived more than halfway through the quarter when Charlie Malloy (St. Maximilian Kolbe, Chadds Ford, Pa.) spun his way to the hoop for a layup. Jack Melvin had the first points of the second quarter on a second-chance shot before Morrice Jackson converted an offensive rebound into the Dragons’ first field goal.

After that score, however, the Auks heated up. They went on an 8-0 run and finished the half outscoring Freire, 14-2. John Orsini (St. Thomas the Apostle, Glen Mills, Pa.) had six of those. Archmere took a 21-5 lead into intermission.

Orsini carried his scoring touch into the second half. He scored 10 more in the third, most coming on short jumpers and runners inside the key. Malloy added five during the third quarter.

Orsini led the Auks with 16 points, and Malloy had 12. Archmere (10-6) hosts Wilmington Charter on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

For the Dragons, Morton and Jaycen Savage each had five points. Freire fell to 10-6 and plays Great Oaks Charter on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.