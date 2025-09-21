Archmere Academy defense leads the way in football win over Delaware Military Academy: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Michael Donovan continued his early season success, and the Archmere defense came up with necessary stops all afternoon as the Auks defeated Delaware Military Academy, 21-6, in Class 2A football on Sept. 20 at Coaches Field. Archmere improved to 3-1 with the win.

Neither team could score in the first quarter, although the visiting Seahawks moved the ball well on the ground. The game moved quickly toward halftime, with the Auks taking possession with a bit more than a minute to go. Quarterback John Orsini (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) hit Mark Mervine over the middle, and Mervine shook off two would-be tacklers before getting taken down at the DMA 4. Orsini and Mervine connected again for a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining in the half.

The Auks kicked off to start the second half, but the ball bounced and hit a Seahawk before Archmere recovered. Orsini capped the drive with a 10-yard strike to Donovan (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) to double the lead. Donovan scored again on the ground, racing 77 yards for the Auks’ final score.

The Seahawks answered in the fourth with a 46-yard catch and run from quarterback Ryan Andrews to Dante Brooks.

Orsini completed seven of 15 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Donovan ran for 115 yards on 10 carries, and Mervine caught three passes for 61 yards. Defensively, Kevin Kozicki (St. Mary Magdalen Parish) had 12 tackles, and Ryan Hagenberg (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) had 11. Archmere hosts Lake Forest on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m.

Delaware Military (2-2) visits Brandywine on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

