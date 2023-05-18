Archmere Academy offense comes alive in 12-3 baseball win: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Archmere broke open a tie game with eight runs over three innings on the way to a 12-3 baseball victory over Tower Hill on May 17.

With one out in the fourth inning, Chris Albero drove in two runs with a double, and he scored on a double by P.J. Blessington. Blessington would eventually score on a base hit by Andrew Parker. Albero knocked in two more in the fifth with another base hit to extend the lead to 9-2.

After the Hillers got one back in their half of the fifth, the Auks’ offense went back to work in the sixth. Kyle Zahnow had a double and Alex MacWilliams a single to plate the final two runs.

That was more than enough for Charlie Malloy. The sophomore righthander scattered five hits in 5.2 innings for the win. Two relievers closed out the game.

Ryan Campbell went 3-4 with a run scored and two driven in, and Albero went 2-5 with a run scored and the four RBI. Archmere (10-7) wraps up the regular season on Friday at 4 p.m. at home against Conrad.

For the Hillers, Marty Coyne had two hits and scored twice. Tower finished the regular season 13-5.

The state tournament bracket will be announced this weekend.

All photos by Mike Lang.