Archmere Academy, Padua Academy earn berths in girls lacrosse state tournament

Archmere and Padua were among the 16 teams that earned spots in the 2026 Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association girls lacrosse tournament. The field and schedule were released May 15.

Archmere earned the fifth seed and a first-round bye. The Auks went 11-4, winning six of their final seven games, and they won the Diamond State Athletic Conference championship, guaranteeing them a spot in the postseason. They have wins over tournament teams Wilmington Friends, Sussex Academy, Newark Charter, Wilmington Charter and Caravel. Their three in-state losses came to the top three seeds in the tourney.

The Auks will host the winner of No. 13 Milford at No. 12 Wilmington Charter on May 21 at 4 p.m. The winner of that game will travel to the fourth seed, Tatnall, on May 23 at a time to be determined. Archmere and Tatnall did not meet this season.

Padua is the ninth seed. The Pandas finished the regular season at 14-1, winning their final 14 after a season-opening loss to St. Andrew’s, who is the sixth seed in the tournament. Their wins include Wilmington Charter and Smyrna.

Odessa, the ninth seed, awaits the Pandas. The game is scheduled for May 18 at 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The winner will meet the eighth seed, Sussex Academy, on May 20 at 4:30 p.m. in Georgetown. Padua did not play the Seahawks this season.

Tickets for all girls lacrosse tournament games must be purchased online at www.gofan.co/app/school/DIAA. Posters and artificial noisemakers are not allowed at state tournament games. More information is available at education.delaware.gov/diaa.