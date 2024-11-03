Archmere Academy storms back in fifth set, moves on to DIAA volleyball tournament quarterfinals: Photo gallery

NEWARK – Archmere’s volleyball team had a 2-1 lead at Newark Charter and a 19-18 lead in the fourth set when the momentum started to turn. The Patriots finished strong to force a fifth and looked to be well on their way to moving on in the DIAA state tournament before the Auks suddenly corrected themselves, roaring back for a thrilling victory in the deciding set and advancing to the quarterfinals next week.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, and 15-12.

Newark Charter, seeded sixth in the tournament, tied the fourth set, 19-19, on a directed kill by Zhara Pritchett, then got a block and a kill from Aria Hoff, prompting an Auks timeout amid the din from the large crowd on hand. Hoff scored again after the timeout, and Emily Wilson found the floor with a dink, extending the lead to four. Pritchett got it to set point, but after the No. 11 Auks saved one set point, a service error sent the match to the fifth.

It was all Patriots in the beginning. Pritchett continued her excellent day with a few more attacks, and the lead reached five points three times, including at 11-6 in a set that would go only to 15. A Newark Charter service error began the comeback, followed by a kill by Lillian Guzevich (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) and an ace from Abby Im. The Patriots, their lead down to two, called timeout.

A bump by Newark Charter’s Charlotte Seiler fell between two Auks, but Bridget Malloy (St. Thomas the Apostle, Glen Mills, Pa.) answered with a smash that got that point back and perhaps sent a message. It also began a six-point run to end the marathon.

The Patriots were called for carrying the ball, and a service winner from Claire McGonigle (St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Media, Pa.) tied the score. Malloy stepped up after that. She sent an absolute blast straight down to put the Auks on top, then threw a changeup on the next point, finding hardwood. Finally, after a rally that lasted nearly a full minute and included several fine defensive plays, Malloy took a swing and sent the ball off the hands of a Patriot, and this time, Newark Charter could not keep the ball in play.

The Patriots took a first set that was close throughout. The biggest lead for either team was four, which Archmere had at 14-10. Newark Charter, led by Kennedy Pavlekovich, ran off six straight, but the Auks stayed close and, in fact, led as late as 21-20 on a block by Grace Mahoney (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish).

The Auks opened up an early lead in the second and appeared to gain confidence as the match progressed. Mahoney, Guzevich and Ava Beach (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) all had contributions during the set. The back line, including Im and libero Kennedy Harrington, helped neutralize the Patriots’ big hitters, including Pritchett, Pavlekovich and Avery Murray. Malloy ended the third set with a stuff of an overpass.

Final statistics were not available Saturday night. Archmere (10-7) will take on No. 3 Tower Hill in a quarterfinal match on Nov. 6 at a site and time to be announced. The Hillers defeated the Auks on Oct. 22.

Newark Charter’s season ended at 11-5.

Photos by Mike Lang.