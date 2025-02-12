Archmere Academy’s Jack Chesman, 2024 DeLucia Award winner, calls Auks football a ‘most fulfilling’ experience

CLAYMONT — Sometimes, interior linemen go unrecognized on the football field. Jack Chesman spent the past four seasons on the line for the Archmere Auks, and he did get noticed. Chesman has been named the recipient of the 2024 Michael DeLucia Memorial Sportsmanship Award.

The award honors a senior football player from a Catholic high school “who has exemplified outstanding performance, attitude and character on and off the field.” It was established by Pat and the late Tom DeLucia in 1971 in memory of their son, Michael, who died that year from meningitis.

Chesman received the award in early February from Kevin DeLucia, Michael’s younger brother. He said he read up on what the DeLucia Award winner represents and was honored to have been selected.

“It’s sportsmanship, it’s teamwork, it’s dedication, it’s faith, it’s community,” he said.

Chesman, a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Hockessin, had 42 tackles and one sack this past season for the Auks, who reached the state tournament all four years he played there. The Auks won the Class 2A state title in 2021, his freshman season, and reached the title game again when he was a junior. The team’s success on the field stands out to him, but for Chesman, it was always about more than that.

“It’s definitely been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life,” he said. “Playing football at Archmere has made me the person that I am. I think about it every day. I’m going to miss it every day. It definitely flew by.”

He said former teammate Kieran Udovich, the 2022 DeLucia Award co-honoree, was a big influence on him. The two talked quite a bit, and Udovich helped keep Chesman motivated through tough times.

“He was really there for me as a big influence,” Chesman said.

Aside from lifting the state championship trophy, an on-field memory that stands out is the Auks’ game at Saint Mark’s in 2022. Archmere was 2-2 and in need of a boost. The Auks trailed, 14-7, at the half, but they scored 21 unanswered points in the second half for the victory. That started a seven-game winning streak that ended in the state semifinals against Caravel.

Chesman attended Tower Hill School through eighth-grade but said he needed a change of scenery for high school. He had a good feeling about Archmere from the time he shadowed there.

“The thing that just kept coming up over and over again when you asked people about Archmere was the sense of community and the sense of belonging. I felt that on my shadow day and my first day of football preseason,” he said.

Two teachers came to mind as being of particular influence during his time in Claymont. Sharon Archer, a chemistry teacher, “went out of her way to help me one-on-one when I was struggling and made me excel and thrive in that class,” Chesman said. Also, French teacher Therese Horning has been a guide for him.

“She’s really been a strong mentor for me in my personal life, in sports, in deciding colleges,” he said.

He has not yet decided where he will be next year, but he plans on studying political science or international relations while preparing for a career in law. Until then, he is keeping busy with his academics and extracurriculars, which include indoor track and lacrosse.

Chesman said his time at Archmere has moved very quickly, but in his final months of high school he wants to slow down and appreciate everything about the experience.

“I really want to take my time and notice the little things before I leave and move on to the next path.”

