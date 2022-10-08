Archmere field hockey finally surrenders a goal, but they edge Padua, 2-1: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Archmere’s field hockey team surrendered its first goal of the season, but the Auks put one more than their opponent on the scoreboard in a 2-1 victory over Padua on Oct. 7 at the Chase Fieldhouse.

The teams played a defense-first opening half, with few chances on goal for either the Auks or Pandas. Archmere controlled play much of the time, although the Pandas managed a shot off a penalty corner late in the first. The Auks turned up the pressure in the second, but one shot was backhanded wide of the net, and after a steal, they sent another attempt over the end line. Padua managed its first shot on goal about 10 minutes into the 15-minute quarter, but Auks goalkeeper Ava Hughes was there for the save. The Pandas sent a shot off the post to Hughes’ right shortly before the half.

It was a different story after the intermission. The Auks were much more aggressive as the second half opened, earning a few penalty corners, one of which was kick-saved by the Pandas’ Taylor Kozink.

A Padua turnover played a role in the first goal of the game. The Auks picked up a Pandas pass near midfield three minutes into the second half, and Maura Read sent a quick shot from close range past Kozink to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

They kept the pressure on, forcing Kozink to move quickly to stop a shot by Bella Dell’Oso off a penalty corner a minute after the goal. Kozink added two more saves in the ensuing minutes.

The Pandas found their footing and evened the score at the 1:34 mark. Pressure on the Auks caused a loose ball, and Kelsey Clauss sent a crossing pass into the crease, where Lauren Perry knocked it past a sprawling Hughes. Archmere took the ball on the restart and marched right downfield, but Kozink kept the score tied as the third quarter came to a close.

For much of the fourth quarter, overtime seemed like a distinct possibility, but the Auks quashed that thought. Read struck again, redirecting a long pass from Dell’Oso into the net with 7:21 left in the game.

The Auks had a 19-14 shot advantage, and they earned eight penalty corners to the Pandas’ six. Hughes made 11 saves. Archmere takes its 8-0 record into a game Oct. 10 vs. St. Elizabeth at Hockessin Montessori School at 3:45 p.m.

Kozink was solid in net for Padua, stopping 14 shots. The Pandas (3-4) take on Tatnall on Oct. 12 at 3:15 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse.

All photos by Mike Lang.