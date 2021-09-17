Archmere field hockey wins home opener with 2-0 shutout of Saint Mark’s: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere finally got to play a field hockey game on its home turf, and the results were the same as in the Auks’ first two contests. They earned another shutout, this time a 2-0 blanking of Saint Mark’s, and still have yet to allow a shot.

The Auks, wearing orange hair ties and shoelaces as the school raised awareness of and funds to fight brain cancer, kept the pressure on the Spartans from the opening whistle. They consistently kept the ball in the offensive half of the field, although Saint Mark’s did a good job of preventing Archmere from cashing in.

A few Auks attempts went wide. One or two hit the side of the cage. Another got through, but it originated outside the scoring circle. Three penalty corners through the first quarter and a half did not result in goals.

That changed, however, with 4:15 to go before halftime. Lindsey Renshaw controlled the ball near the goal line to the left of Spartans keeper Abigail McIlvain, and her cross to Maura Read was true. Read knocked the pass into the cage for the 1-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for the Auks to double their advantage. Less than two minutes into the second half, they earned a penalty corner. Renshaw again gained possession, and this time she found Emma Gioffre in the middle of the circle. Gioffre went low left for the tally.

McIlvain kept the score 2-0 with a bunch of saves as the game progressed, but the Auks’ defense did not allow the Spartans to mount a comeback. Archmere finished with all 14 shots in the game, and they had a 12-2 edge in corners. Now 3-0, the Auks take on Wilmington Christian on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

McIlvain had 12 saves for the Spartans. Saint Mark’s (2-1) hosts Tatnall on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.