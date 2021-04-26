Baseball, lacrosse in Diocese of Wilmington heats up along with the weather as boys move to second half of spring sports

The action in the boys’ sports will be heating up, along with the weather. There’s something for everyone every day of the week as the teams turn their eyes toward postseason positioning.. Grab a cold drink and find a high school team near you.

Boys

Lacrosse

Monday

Sussex Tech (2-5) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-6), 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Archmere (5-1) at Wilmington Friends (4-3), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum (6-1) at Delaware Military (9-1), 3:45 p.m. The Sals visit the Seahawks as they try to keep up their winning ways. It won’t be easy. DMA is outscoring opponents by more than 10 goals per game, but the Sals have not had trouble putting points on the board. The Sals will end the week against nationally ranked Malvern Prep (Pa.), but they can’t get ahead of themselves.

Tatnall (0-3) at Saint Mark’s (4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-3) at Glenelg, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Archmere at Red Lion (4-5), 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Delcastle (0-2), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at A.I. DuPont (2-5), 4:30 p.m.

Appoquinimink (3-5) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Friday

Archbishop Curley at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Archmere at Caesar Rodney (7-1), 7 p.m. The Auks travel to Kent County for a matchup of two teams ranked fourth (CR) and fifth (Archmere) in the latest DelawareLive top 10. Ryan Carey and Patrick Craig have been leading the Riders’ attack, which will face Auks goalkeeper Conor France and a multipronged offensive attack.

Saturday

Malvern Prep at Salesianum, noon

Baseball

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-2) at Chapelgate Christian, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (12-0) vs. Delaware Military (10-1), 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League. The Spartans begin the most challenging week of the season against the Seahawks. All three of the Spartans’ opponents – they also face Appoquinimink and Sussex Tech – are ranked in DelawareLive’s top 10.

Caravel (5-5) at Salesianum (5-3), 4 p.m.

Tower Hill (6-1) at Archmere (5-4), 4:15 p.m.

Sanford (7-4) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-8), 6:30 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Wednesday

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Appoquinimink (7-3) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum at Father Judge (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Delaware Military at Archmere, 4:15 p.m.

William Penn (2-7) at St. Elizabeth, 6:30 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Milford (9-2), 11 a.m.

Archmere at Mount Pleasant (3-4), 11 a.m.

Sussex Tech (10-1) at Saint Mark’s, noon

Salesianum at Delmar (6-2-1), 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Salesianum (2-2) at Brandywine (2-4), 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (1-6) at Cape Henlopen (0-4), 4 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, 3:30 p.m.