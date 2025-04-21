Baseball takes center stage for boys Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

With spring break here for many high schools, the sports schedule is a bit lighter than usual, especially since it’s the heart of the spring season. But if you are a fan of lunchtime baseball, this is a pretty good week for you.

There are a bunch of games set for this week involving teams near the top of the 302 Sports rankings. Salesianum has already won this week but has three more games to go.

In other sports, Cape Henlopen and Salesianum renew their volleyball rivalry, and there are some lacrosse games of note. In track, teams head to the venerable Penn Relays at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania.

Baseball

Tuesday, April 22

Conrad (8-0) at Archmere (5-4), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (4-5) vs. Newark Charter (6-3), 4 p.m. at Leroy Hill Park

Saint Mark’s (7-0) at Sussex Academy (3-5), 4 p.m. at Sports at the Beach, Georgetown

Salesianum (6-2) at Dover (4-3), 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 23

Smyrna (1-7) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 24

Hodgson (3-5) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Friday, April 25

Salesianum vs. Conrad, 3:30 p.m. at Richey Elementary

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-10) at Key, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

Hodgson at Archmere, noon

Salesianum at Cape Henlopen (9-0), noon. The Sals head to Sussex County to wrap up a busy week against the top-ranked Vikings. Cape entered the week as one of five statewide without a loss, and their picthing is allowing just half a run per game.

Saint Mark’s at Caravel (7-3), 1 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Tower Hill (1-7), 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 27

Saint Mark’s vs. Conrad, 1 p.m. at Richey Elementary. The Spartans and Red Wolves meet in a Sunday matinee. Conrad enters the week scoring the most runs per game of any team in Delaware, but this will be their fourth game in six days, so pitching might be more of the focus. Saint Mark’s, also playing for the fourth time in six days, has been getting contributions on the mound and at the plate from the entire roster.

Lacrosse

Tuesday, April 22

Archmere (6-1) at Sanford (5-2), 4 p.m. Both the Auks and Sanford are young — there are a combined five seniors on the two rosters. However, the teams have been competitive, with Sanford taking a number of close wins and Archmere defeating all comers except Salesianum.

Wednesday, April 23

Salesianum (6-1) at Durham Academy (N.C.), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 24

St. Andrew’s (4-2) at Saint Mark’s (3-1), 4 p.m.

Friday, April 25

Salesianum at Lake Norman (N.C.), time TBA

Ss. Peter and Paul at Park, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

Salesianum at Cherokee (N.J.), 11 a.m.

Sussex Academy (6-1) at Saint Mark’s, noon. The high-scoring Spartans, averaging more than 15 goals per game, host the stingy Seahawks. Sussex Academy allows just seven goals per contest and has found a way to win a bunch of close contests.

Volleyball

Friday, April 25

Cape Henlopen (5-2) at Salesianum (11-2), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

Salesianum vs. Odyssey (5-2), 1 p.m. at Grail Sports Complex, Elsmere

Tennis

Thursday, April 24

Salesianum (4-2) vs. Newark Charter (5-4), 3:30 p.m. at Barksdale Courts

Archmere (8-0) at St. Andrew’s (6-1), 3:45 p.m.

Track

Monday, April 21

Salesianum at Warrior Invitational, West Chester Henderson HS (Pa.)

Thursday, April 24-Friday, April 25

Archmere, Saint Mark’s, Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at Penn Relays, Franklin Field, Philadelphia

Saturday, April 26

Salesianum and Saint Mark’s at Unionville Invitational, Unionville HS (Pa.)

Archmere at Whippet Invitational, West Chester (Pa.) University

Saint Mark’s at Bob Behr Invitational, 10 a.m. at Tower Hill School