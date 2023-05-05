Big first inning powers Conrad Schools of Science past Ursuline Academy softball: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Conrad sent 14 batters to the plate in their first at bat, scoring 10 times, on the way to a 12-2 softball win over Ursuline on May 4.

The Red Wolves had five hits in the first, but a few errors and a passed ball on a strikeout helped them extend the inning. Abby Baldwin had a two-run single to get the scoring started, and Olivia George brought in another two runs with a bases-loaded single later in the frame. Baldwin batted for a second time later in the first, drilling a run-scoring double.

Senior Audrey Pachuta came in to pitch in the second for the Raiders. Normally a catcher, Pachuta slower pitches were effective. She retired the Red Wolves in order in the second, getting the first out on a nice running catch in short right field by Lucy Copeland. After a leadoff error allowed a batter to reach in the third, Pachuta doubled the runner off first after snaring a comeback line drive in the circle.

For Conrad, Isabella McKee got the pitching job done. She and the Red Wolves’ defense held Ursuline off the scoreboard until the fourth. Katherine Allman singled with one out for the Raiders, and Bridget Simpson followed with a double to right. Pachuta knocked in Allman with a sacrifice fly, and Simpson came home on a double by Ashley Ballinger, her second two-bagger of the afternoon.

The Red Wolves got both of those runs back in their half of the fourth. The Raiders had a single in the top of the fifth but could not score, and the game ended due to the 10-run rule.

Conrad improved to 6-6 and will visit St. Georges on Monday at 4:15 p.m. The Raiders (3-4) are right back in action on Friday at 4 p.m. vs. Padua at Midway Softball Complex. Ursuline will be the home team.

All photos by Mike Lang.

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.